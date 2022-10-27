PEPSI MAX® ANNOUNCES GLOBAL FOOTBALL SENSATION, VINI JR AS ITS LATEST AMBASSADOR, WITH THE LAUNCH OF A NEW FASHION COLLECTION

Ottobre 27, 2022

– THE COLLECTION PAYS HOMAGE TO PEPSI MAX’S EARLY 00’S FOOTBALL ADS, AND CELEBRATES THE BRAND’S NEW SLOGAN, ‘THIRSTY FOR MORE’ –

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — #ThirstyForMore – Pepsi MAX® has revealed one of the most exciting, generational talents and reigning UEFA Champions League winner, Vini Jr as its latest brand ambassador. The announcement comes as Pepsi MAX unveils a new fashion collection, created by football culture brand Art of Football. Bringing his own style and passion to the collaboration, Vini Jr is the face of the campaign for the new Pepsi X AoF, marking the start of an exciting partnership with Pepsi MAX.

Vini Jr’s debut for Pepsi MAX is a true celebration of his global influence on and off the pitch, and encapsulates his personal style and love of design. The campaign showcases the bespoke garments from the brand new Pepsi X AoF collection featuring an iconic reimagined kit first made famous by the brand Pepsi 20 years ago.

Recently crowned as Real Madrid’s Young Player of the Season, and following an epic UEFA Champions League tournament in which he scored the only goal in the UCL final landing Real Madrid their 14th title of this coveted event, Vini Jr is easily one of the most exciting talents in football. From playing on the streets of Rio de Janeiro as a young boy, to the bright lights of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, the Brazilian striker is the epitome of what Pepsi MAX is dubbing ‘Generation Thirsty’. This is a tribe of restless individuals bubbling with potential, just like Vini Jr, whose drive, passion and determination has gained him global recognition, around the world.

Speaking on the announcement Vini Jr said: “In my role as brand ambassador for Pepsi MAX, I want to represent a generation who aren’t afraid to express themselves and strive for greatness – in fashion, football, or wherever you leave your mark on the world. I remember watching Pepsi MAX commercials starring some of my biggest football idols growing up. Now, here I am today working with Pepsi MAX to bring this amazing fashion collection to life – how cool is that?! I can’t wait for the world to see this collection and all the exciting entertainment experiences Pepsi MAX and I are working on next!”

Football and fashion have long gone hand-in-hand and – like Pepsi MAX – has a history of uniting fans together across the globe – which is exactly the aim with this new drop. Art of Football is a UK-based fashion brand and community dedicated to creating original collections and fan experiences that champion football culture and celebrate the heart and soul of the game. Ahead of an exciting winter of sport, Pepsi tapped the brand to create a collection that shines a light on its extensive football entertainment archive. Dropping this month, the retro-inspired offering pays homage to Pepsi’s iconic 00’s football strip that first premiered 20 years ago. Co-branded accessories in the collection include a bucket hat, shoulder bag and tote. The collection is completed with a reimagining of Pepsi’s early 00’s football jersey, which eagle-eyed fans may have spotted in the brand’s recent ‘Nutmeg Royale’ football ad. Those watching the ad closely will have spotted the hidden QR code they needed to follow to be the first to get their hands on the exclusive collection. Look out for Vini Jr jumping in on the Nutmeg fun too!

With more than two decades of iconic football campaigns under its belt, Pepsi MAX has created some of the most unforgettable moments for fans around the world, starring the greatest sporting talent of all time. The announcement of Vini Jr, and the Pepsi X Art of Football collection are a continuation of the brand’s rich heritage in football entertainment that has long-championed the freshest global talent – both on and off the pitch.

Gustavo Reyna, Pepsi MAX’s Senior Director of Global Marketing: “We are delighted to be welcoming Vini, Jr. to the Pepsi MAX squad. As one of the most exciting names in football, he represents the new generation of talent who have a thirst for fun and greatness. Pepsi MAX has a long history of partnering with the best talents, and Vini Jr’s obvious passion for everything he does, alongside his love of fashion and sport, made him the perfect individual to be our new football ambassador. We were keen to announce the new partnership in line with the launch of the Art of Football collection, to bring life into this intersection of passion points, and celebrate our history in football entertainment.”

The Pepsi x Art of Football launch is a key part of Pepsi MAX’s new brand global campaign ‘Thirsty For More’, which celebrates people’s thirst for fun, excitement and unexpected outcomes. The announcement of Vini Jr and the Art of Football drop is the first in a series of global campaigns to be launched under the new brand campaign and aims to satiate a number of consumer passions including football, entertainment and fashion.

To learn more about the Pepsi x Art of Football collection, follow the Pepsi Global channels on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Watch out for more exciting programs coming with Vini and Pepsi MAX in the months and years ahead.

Born in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, and raised in Flamengo’s youth divisions, Vini Jr. has been seen from an early age as a star in the making. A world-class talent that was transferred from Flamengo to Real Madrid for 45 million Euros, even before making his professional debut. At the Spanish club he has already achieved the idol status by winning 7 titles, from which we highlight last season’s Champions League, where he scored the only goal in the final against Liverpool. At the age of 22, his “Joga bonito” makes him stand out from the rest and he is already on the top of the lists for the best players in the world. He also shines off the field, being a great promoter for social change through his own Instituto Vini Jr., which focus on improving Brazil’s educational system. Vini has recently declared that one of his greatest dreams is to build a public school named after him. According to a survey by the Swiss CIES Football Observatory, Vini Jr. is currently the most valuable player in the World, valued at 250 million euros.

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Art of Football believes football is a community not a commodity. The strength of the AOF community is defined by its individuals and the collective passion that brings the team together. Art of Football’s mission is to inspire creative expression, celebrate originality, champion togetherness, support the community and create common goals, together, as a team.

