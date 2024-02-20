Personetics Welcomes New CEO to Accelerate its Global Growth

Febbraio 20, 2024

Financial services industry veteran Udi Ziv taking over for outgoing CEO David Sosna to guide the global leader in financial data-driven personalization and customer engagement

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Personetics, the global leader in AI-based personalized engagement solutions for financial institutions, announced today the appointment of Udi Ziv as Chief Executive Officer. Ziv will succeed company Co-founder David Sosna, who is stepping down after leading Personetics through 13 years of remarkable global growth.

The CEO change at Personetics follows strong client acquisition growth in 2023. This growth has positioned the company to accelerate its trajectory positioning Personetics as the market standard in hyper-personalization and customer engagement with a presence in over 130 of the world’s largest banks in 35 markets.

Udi Ziv is a seasoned CEO with a proven track record of effectively assuming leadership roles previously held by founders. His background spans both entrepreneurial ventures and overseeing large-scale operations such as SAP, NICE and Earnix, making him well-equipped to lead Personetics into its next phase of growth.

“Personetics thrives on incredible momentum and has built an industry-leading position in becoming the global leader in financial data-driven personalization,” said Ziv. “I’m honored to be joining this talented team and leading the company into its next chapter focused on rapid growth at scale. I’m grateful for David Sosna’s leadership, vision and achievements.”

“With his deep understanding of our target market and proven track record in enterprise software, Udi Ziv possesses the precise capabilities needed to steer the company through its next phase of growth,” said David Sosna, “as Personetics empowers financial institutions to maximize the value of every customer interaction through data-driven personalization.” Sosna will continue to accompany and assist as needed.

Reshaping financial customer engagement with data-driven personalization, Personetics is on a mission to empower financial institutions to enhance clients’ financial wellness and enable smarter decision-making. With partnerships spanning over 130 institutions globally, the company is driving innovation and measurable growth in the financial industry. Stay tuned for exciting announcements as Personetics continues to deliver unparalleled value to its customers and partners.

Avi Zeevi, Co-founder and General Partner, Viola Ventures, and Personetics’ Chairman, said:”Personetics, under David Sosna’s leadership, achieved a market-leading position with great potential going forward. David’s passion and vision have laid a strong foundation for Personetics’ success. I would like to thank him and welcome Udi, whom I have known and respected for many years, to lead the company to its next stage.”

About Personetics:

Personetics is the global leader in financial data-driven personalization, enabling financial institutions to forge deeper relationships by enhancing clients’ financial wellness and helping them make smarter decisions. Personetics reaches 135 million customers across 35 global markets while serving more than 130 financial institutions. Personetics’ AI analyzes financial data in real-time to understand customer financial behavior, anticipate needs, and deliver a hyper-personalized experience with day-to-day actionable insights, personalized recommendations, product-based financial advice, and automated financial wellness programs. The company has offices in New York, London, Singapore, São Paulo, and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit www.personetics.com.

