app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Petnow: AI-driven Pet Biometrics Identification Arrives in France

Giugno 8, 2023

The innovative and animal-friendly app will be showcased at Viva Technology 2023.

PARIS, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Petnow Inc., a leading provider of advanced pet identification solutions, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its groundbreaking app to the French market. Petnow’s AI-driven Pet Biometrics Identification app, which accurately identifies dogs and cats through face scanning technology, will be presented at Viva Technology 2023 in Paris on June 14-15. This event offers a platform for Petnow to connect with key industry stakeholders, including pet insurance providers and government officials responsible for pet registration.

Dr. Jesse Joonho Lim, CEO of Petnow Inc., expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to introduce our cutting-edge app to France, a country renowned for its love and care for pets. Petnow launches in neighboring countries such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Luxembourg, we are confident that Petnow’s advanced pet identification technology will revolutionize the way pet owners in France safeguard their beloved companions.”

The Petnow app provides a painless and non-invasive alternative to microchips. By simply scanning the faces of dogs and cats, users can identify their pets accurately. The app has garnered attention from major media outlets, including BBC, CBS, Fox News, and Reuters. It was also honored as the Best of Innovation at CES 2022. Petnow has been collaborating with various players in the pet industry in the United States and South Korea to offer enhanced benefits to its users.

The Petnow app is now available for free download on the French Apple App Store and Google Play. Petnow Inc. invites industry professionals, partners, and media representatives to visit booth G38-039 at Viva Technology 2023 in Paris. This will provide an excellent opportunity to experience firsthand the innovative capabilities of the Petnow app and explore potential partnerships.

About Petnow Inc.

Petnow Inc. is a leading technology startup specializing in advanced pet identification solutions. With its AI-driven Biometric Pet Identification app, Petnow aims to revolutionize the way pet owners identify and protect their beloved companions. Through innovative face scanning technology, Petnow provides a user-friendly and reliable alternative to traditional pet identification methods. For more information about Petnow, please visit https://petnow.io/en/.

*For media inquiries, filling out the form at the link below will be responded to within 48 to 72 hours.

https://petnow.io/en/contact-v2/

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095368/Petnow_french_app_visual.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/petnow-ai-driven-pet-biometrics-identification-arrives-in-france-301845135.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

UNICUSANO: “Gravi distorsioni della realtà contenute nel servizio di Report ed evidente violazione di una comunicazione imparziale ed obiettiva”

(Adnkronos) – 8 giugno 2023. Il Senato Accademico dell’Università Niccolò Cusano, in riferimento …

Fossibot Introducing an Innovative Portable Power Station – F3600

– BERLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fossibot, an innovator in the energy storage industry, is…

PENNY Italia e WWF: insieme per la tutela delle Oasi

(Adnkronos) – L’artista PAO disegna le shopper che proteggono ambiente e biodiversità Cernusco su…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl