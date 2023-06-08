Petnow: AI-driven Pet Biometrics Identification Arrives in France

Giugno 8, 2023

The innovative and animal-friendly app will be showcased at Viva Technology 2023.

PARIS, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Petnow Inc., a leading provider of advanced pet identification solutions, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its groundbreaking app to the French market. Petnow’s AI-driven Pet Biometrics Identification app, which accurately identifies dogs and cats through face scanning technology, will be presented at Viva Technology 2023 in Paris on June 14-15. This event offers a platform for Petnow to connect with key industry stakeholders, including pet insurance providers and government officials responsible for pet registration.

Dr. Jesse Joonho Lim, CEO of Petnow Inc., expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to introduce our cutting-edge app to France, a country renowned for its love and care for pets. Petnow launches in neighboring countries such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Luxembourg, we are confident that Petnow’s advanced pet identification technology will revolutionize the way pet owners in France safeguard their beloved companions.”

The Petnow app provides a painless and non-invasive alternative to microchips. By simply scanning the faces of dogs and cats, users can identify their pets accurately. The app has garnered attention from major media outlets, including BBC, CBS, Fox News, and Reuters. It was also honored as the Best of Innovation at CES 2022. Petnow has been collaborating with various players in the pet industry in the United States and South Korea to offer enhanced benefits to its users.

The Petnow app is now available for free download on the French Apple App Store and Google Play. Petnow Inc. invites industry professionals, partners, and media representatives to visit booth G38-039 at Viva Technology 2023 in Paris. This will provide an excellent opportunity to experience firsthand the innovative capabilities of the Petnow app and explore potential partnerships.

About Petnow Inc.

Petnow Inc. is a leading technology startup specializing in advanced pet identification solutions. With its AI-driven Biometric Pet Identification app, Petnow aims to revolutionize the way pet owners identify and protect their beloved companions. Through innovative face scanning technology, Petnow provides a user-friendly and reliable alternative to traditional pet identification methods. For more information about Petnow, please visit https://petnow.io/en/.

*For media inquiries, filling out the form at the link below will be responded to within 48 to 72 hours.

https://petnow.io/en/contact-v2/

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095368/Petnow_french_app_visual.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/petnow-ai-driven-pet-biometrics-identification-arrives-in-france-301845135.html