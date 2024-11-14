Petnow Wins Korean-German Innovation Award, Aims Nordic Expansion at SLUSH 2024

14 Novembre 2024

South Korean Pet ID Leader Recognized for AI Solutions, Eyes Partnerships in Finland

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Petnow Inc., the South Korean provider of pet biometric identification and ‘PetWayHome’ location-based lost pet recovery service, announced that the company was chosen as the Honoree of the Innovation in Business Award. Held by the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the 10th KGCCI Innovation Awards is officially sponsored by the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups. Petnow was awarded for its efforts to pioneer the pet tech industry while pursuing public interests with its AI technology.

Founder and CEO of Petnow Inc., Dr. Jesse Lim, stated “We have been proving our competitiveness by winning the Fresh Ideas Contest at Interzoo 2024, while expanding our client base in Germany by participating in the Global Market Expansion Program assisted by Start2Group in Munich.”. He also highlighted that “We are also looking forward to connecting with potential partners, namely various city municipalities, pet insurers, and vet clinic software providers at the upcoming SLUSH event in Finland.”

Supported by Seoul Business Agency, Petnow will be participating in SLUSH and its community side event ‘K-Startup Demo Day with Vertical’ that will be held at Maria01 (Lars Sonck Venue) to pitch on Nov 18. Any pet industry players interested in connecting with Petnow in person are welcome to pre-register at the Lyyti website for participation.

About Petnow Inc.: Developed to provide an animal welfare-friendly pet identification measure, the Petnow app has been distributed in 19 countries located in Europe, Asia, and North America to recognize dogs by scanning their noses that are unique like fingerprints. It is also the first app to support cat facial recognition that can identify two kinds of most popular pet animals. Since winning the Best of Innovation at CES 2022, the company has been securing SuperZoo 2023 NPS Award and iF Design Award 2024. The company has been collaborating with insurers, government departments, and licensees globally to actively add its application utilizing the technology.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555222/PetNow.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/petnow-wins-korean-german-innovation-award-aims-nordic-expansion-at-slush-2024-302302722.html