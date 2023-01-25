app-menu Social mobile

PGE in Davos: the first commercial nuclear power plant in Poland may be operational by 2036.

Gennaio 25, 2023

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Representatives of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A., ZE PAK and South Korea’s KHNP, namely all entities involved in the Pątnów nuclear power plant project, met at the Polish House in Davos, Switzerland. Representatives of Poland’s highest state authorities – President Andrzej Duda and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State Assets Jacek Sasin – were actively involved in defining further stages of this breakthrough investment.

“Diversification of energy sources has been one of our priorities on which we have worked very actively over the past few years. The final outcome of this process will be a power system based, among other sources, on modern, safe nuclear power plants. This solution will enable Poland to achieve full sovereignty and guarantee access to a stable energy source that meets the needs of our dynamically developing economy,” said President Andrzej Duda.

Other participants in the panel were the Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin, President of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A., Wojciech Dabrowski, South Korea’s Minister for Trade Ahn Dukgeun, Maciej Stec from ZE PAK and Whang Joo-ho from the Korean KHNP Group. The consortium of these companies plans to build together Poland’s first commercial nuclear power plant.

 “Nuclear energy, perceived as a tool for building our country’s security and strengthening its economic potential, is one of the main topics discussed in the Polish pavilion in Davos this year. It is worth recalling that over the last few years Poland has really done a lot in terms of increasing the share of low- or zero-emission sources in its energy mix. However, without the nuclear energy, we will not be able to meet the growing demand.” – emphasised Wojciech Dąbrowski, President of the Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.

The exact completion date for the Pątnów investment has not yet been set, however the determination of all parties involved in the project and the potential of their expertise background allows us to consider the unofficial deadline (ten to thirteen years) as very plausible.

Wojciech Dąbrowski noted that thanks to nuclear energy, which is free of carbon dioxide emission fees, the Polish economy would become competitive to other world and European economies, and this transformation would be the driving force of its development.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pge-in-davos-the-first-commercial-nuclear-power-plant-in-poland-may-be-operational-by-2036-301729210.html

