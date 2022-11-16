PHARMANUTRA PARTNERS WITH THE LUNA ROSSA PRADA PIRELLI TEAM FOR THE 37th EDITION OF THE AMERICA’S CUP

Novembre 16, 2022

PISA, Italy, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A new partnership emblematising excellence, to clinch the oldest and most prestigious sports trophy in the world: PharmaNutra S.p.A. (Milan: PHN), a company specialising in mineral-based nutritional supplements and medical devices for muscles and joints, has partnered with the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team in the campaign for the 37th edition of the America’s Cup, the legendary sailing competition dating back to 1851.

The company founded by brothers Andrea and Roberto Lacorte, which plays an active part in the world of sport through a series of important sponsorships and medical partnerships, will support the prestigious Italian challenge for the America’s Cup with its brand Cetilar®, a complete line of products for muscles and joints containing Cetylated Fatty Acids (7.5% CFAs), available as Cream, Patch, Tape and, since September, Oral versions.

An across-the-board partnership that will involve the presence of the Cetilar® brand on the official clothing of the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team and the development of the innovative and ambitious Human Performance project, which was officially presented in detail today, during a press conference at the Museum of Ancient Ships in Pisa.

The members of the scientific team of the Human Performance project are: Germano Tarantino (Chief Scientific Officer of PharmaNutra), Fred Fernando (CEO of MedEx), Professor Silvio Presta, Psychiatry specialist and PhD in Clinical Neuropsychopharmacology, the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli physiotherapist Stefano De Pirro and the two owners of Athletica, Sports Conditioning & Rehab, Alessio Erra and Filippo Della Latta.

A very high-level working group, created specifically for the purpose with leading experts in various sectors, in order to improve the psychological and physical condition of the members of the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli crew, in order to face the upcoming challenge of the America’s Cup with their full potential.

“We are pleased to accompany a world-class partner like the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team in this new challenge and to share with the team our medical and scientific expertise in the field of preparation”, declared Andrea Lacorte, Chairman of PharmaNutra S.p.A.

“Human Performance is an unprecedented project in sailing: we have involved leading medical and scientific experts, with whom we have already worked in the field of motor sports, in order to develop an ambitious innovative programme”, added Deputy Chair and Managing Director Roberto Lacorte.

PharmaNutra S.p.A.Founded and led by Chairman Andrea Lacorte and Deputy Chairman Roberto Lacorte, PharmaNutra is a company established in 2003 that develops unique food supplements and innovative nutrition devices by carrying out the entire production process, from the proprietary starting materials through to the finished product. The effectiveness of its products is demonstrated by a wealth of scientific evidence, including 135 publications involving more than 7000 subjects. The Group distributes and places its products on the market in Italy and abroad. Within Italy, sales activities are carried out through a network of over 160 medical science liaisons serving the medical profession, as well as focusing on the exclusive marketing of PharmaNutra products to pharmacies throughout the country. Sales activities are guaranteed abroad in 70 different countries through 47 partners chosen amongst the best pharmaceutical companies. PharmaNutra is a market leader in the manufacture of dietary supplements containing iron with its SiderAL® brand, where it boasts important patents covering its Sucrosomial® Technology. Over the years, the Group has developed a precise strategy regarding the management and production of intellectual property, based on integrated management of all the various components: proprietary starting materials, patents, brands and clinical evidence.PharmaNutra.it

