Phenix Salon Suites Opens Fifth United Kingdom Location in Derby

26 Novembre 2024

Multi-Unit Franchisees Expand Leading Salon Suite Brand Internationally

DERBY, England, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Phenix Salon Suites, the #1 salon suite franchise in the U.S. and U.K., has announced the opening of its newest location at The Condor Building, 1 Springwell Square, Derby, United Kingdom. This facility marks the brand’s fifth location in the U.K.

This new location in Derby signifies continued growth and ongoing success abroad for the brand. Having recently surpassed 400 locations, Phenix is continuing to dominate the salon suite industry on a worldwide scale, anticipating 2 more international openings by the midway point of 2025. The brand’s impressive expansion is a testament to the demand from Lifestyle Professionals globally who are seeking independent suites to operate their own business out of, allowing Phenix locations across the U.K. to quickly fill in occupancy.

“Expanding Phenix into markets throughout the U.K. has been key to the brand’s growth,” said Brian Kelley, President and CEO of Phenix Salon Suites. “The U.K. plays a vital role in our international growth, and the experienced franchisees driving this expansion are instrumental to our progress abroad. We believe this new location in Derby will serve as a hub for creativity and entrepreneurship in the surrounding beauty and wellness communities.”

Phenix’s experienced corporate team in the U.K. supports growth by providing exceptional assistance to franchisees and Lifestyle Professionals as they build their businesses.

While no salon experience is necessary, the most successful franchisees have working knowledge of commercial real estate, general business experience, and are well-capitalized with the ability to invest €300,000.

To learn more about Phenix Salon Suites and its franchise opportunities, visit https://phenixsalonsuitesfranchising.com/available-territories/international-opportunities/

About Phenix Salon Suites

The leading salon suite franchise is a salon suite rental concept that offers an opportunity for salon and lifestyle professionals to operate their own business in a private salon suite within a larger, well-located salon. The brand licenses individualized suites so professionals can service their clients in a safe and secure environment. Founded in 2007 in the USA by beauty expert and celebrity hairstylist Gina Rivera, Phenix Salon Suites has reinvented the salon industry. The company began franchising in 2012 and today has more than 400 salons across 33 states and multiple locations in the UK with continued plans to continue to expand internationally.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336900/Phenix_Salon_Suites_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phenix-salon-suites-opens-fifth-united-kingdom-location-in-derby-302314466.html