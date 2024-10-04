PHNIX Presents Advanced Heat Pump Technology at Chillventa 2024, Highlighting Innovation and Green Technology

4 Ottobre 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At the upcoming Chillventa Expo in Nuremberg, Germany, PHNIX, a renowned global leader in HVAC and heat pump technology, is set to unveil its cutting-edge innovations with a showcase of green solutions. The Chillventa Expo, a premier event for HVAC, refrigeration, and heat pump technologies, draws professionals and industry leaders from all corners of the world each year. This participation marks a significant moment for PHNIX, as it leverages its robust industry background and technological prowess to capture the attention of the HVAC industry.

As regards the exhibits, PHNIX will showcase three flagship products:Residential Heating/Cooling + DHW Heat Pumps:R290 Everest Series Air to Water Heat Pump:Class-Leading Efficiency: Attains ErP rating of A+++ at both 35℃ and 55℃ based on EN14825/EN14511Whisper-Quiet Operation: Maintains noise levels at just 50dB(A)Environmentally Conscious: Utilizes eco-friendly R290 refrigerant

GreenTherm Series – Transparent Demo Heat Pump:Interactive Experience: Provides a transparent view into the heat pump’s internal mechanicsR290 EVI Heat Pump:Unparalleled Cold-Resistance: Operates reliably in temperatures as low as -25℃

R290 airExpert All-in-One Domestic Hot Water Heat Pump:SG-Certified Intelligence: Adapts to grid demands for optimized energy useSilent Operation: Boasts noise levels as low as 35.5 decibels for tranquil living spaces

R290 HeatGreen Commercial Air to Water Heat Pump:Versatile Hybrid System: Seamlessly integrates with boiler systems for flexible commercial useCascade Control System: Manages up to 16 units from a single control panel for ease and efficiency

PHNIX’s participation in the Chillventa Expo is a symbol of its ongoing dedication and investment in the global market. PHNIX invites global industry colleagues and partners to join the Chillventa Expo. The PHNIX booth (booth NO.4-331) will serve as an interactive hub where visitors can gain a deep understanding of PHNIX’s products and technologies, and experience the company’s profound insight into customer needs and market trends.

Through this expo, PHNIX looks forward to strengthening ties with global partners and industry peers, exploring the future direction of the industry together.

About PHNIX

As the leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Almost 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. To learn more about PHNIX, visit www.phnix-e.com.

