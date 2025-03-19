Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

PHOMI HOLDING Debuts at Be Positive 2025: The Smart Revolution of Integrating Building Materials with Energy

19 Marzo 2025

LYON, France, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amid the dual pressures of accelerating global urbanization and carbon neutrality goals, the conflict between building energy consumption and environmental pollution has become increasingly pronounced. Against this backdrop, the Be Positive 2025 Expo is set to witness a groundbreaking transformation in the field of building materials. PHOMI HOLDING will make a stunning appearance with its revolutionary Smart City econiclay Material Solutions, featuring its self-developed econiclay, which has garnered significant attention from the international energy and construction sectors.

Building Materials Transformed into “Power Stations”: Technological Breakthrough Rewrites Urban Energy Rules

According to a report by the International Energy Agency, the global construction sector accounts for over 35% of carbon emissions, with the low energy efficiency of traditional building materials being a critical bottleneck. PHOMI HOLDING’s eBIPV revolutionizes the energy utilization model of traditional curtain walls, turning every inch of building fabric into a container for light.

“This is not just a breakthrough in material science but a complete reimagining of urban energy systems,” noted a senior researcher at the French Renewable Energy Agency. “By integrating energy collection modules directly into building structures, it overturns the conventional model of additional photovoltaic panel installation.”

eBIPV Technology in Action: From Concept to Urban Evolution

PHOMI HOLDING’s eBIPV boasts high power generation efficiency.Its power conversion efficiency is 90% higher than that of glass BIPV with a transparency of 60%, with 54.6% more carbon reduction than glass BIPV.

PHOMI’s solution goes beyond a single technological dimension, offering a comprehensive urban energy ecosystem: the eCovering Series, the eBIPV Series, the eDisplay Series, and the Negative Ion Series.

“This is not merely an upgrade of materials,” said a spokesperson for PHOMI HOLDING at the exhibition. “It redefines the interaction logic between buildings and urban infrastructure, providing smart cities with a perceptible and evolving neural network.”

Industry Insights: How PHOMI’s Solutions Could Disrupt the European Market

Notably, PHOMI HOLDING’s participation coincides with the imminent launch of the EU’s “Smart Buildings 2030” initiative. Industry analysts point out that its technological approach aligns closely with Europe’s “Buildings as Energy Entities” strategy.

Details:

For further details, please visit www.phomi.com. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644007/PHOMI_HOLDING_s_Booth.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644008/PHOMI_HOLDING_Debuts_Be_Positive_2025.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phomi-holding-debuts-at-be-positive-2025-the-smart-revolution-of-integrating-building-materials-with-energy-302405329.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Walter Summo, Summo Creazioni: “Vestire su misura. Come cambiano i trend di mercato”

19 Marzo 2025
– Complici le incertezze economiche e l’incognita sui dazi, il settore dell’abbigliamento sta v…

Nuova DPS, Firenze: “Tende da sole e zanzariere, il duo perfetto per un’estate senza stress”

19 Marzo 2025
– Comfort abitativo, protezione e risparmio energetico, soluzioni innovative per vivere al megl…

Launched at Breakthrough 2025, ArisGlobal announces LifeSphere Unify, NavaX Insights, and Advanced Compliance Docs

19 Marzo 2025
ZURICH, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ArisGlobal, a leading life sciences technology company and…

CUT AND RUN: The European Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons (ESPRAS) Highlights Gen Z’s Worrying Exodus to Private Practice

19 Marzo 2025
LONDON, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A new study has highlighted the impact of Gen Z on the sur…

Iscriviti alla newsletter de
La Ragione

Il meglio della settimana, scelto dalla redazione: articoli, video e podcast per rimanere sempre informato.

    LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

    GUARDA i nostri video

    ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

    REGISTRATI / ACCEDI