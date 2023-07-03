app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Physicist Redefines Bicycle Design Criteria for Enhanced Performance

Luglio 3, 2023

– Physicist Reveals Design Flaws in Common Bicycles, Proposes Solutions

OLNEY, III., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leading folding bike manufacturer DAHON Chairman Dr. David Hon has announced he has uncovered design flaws in various types of bicycles, including mountain bikes, road bikes, and some e-bikes. By examining frame flex and its impact on performance, Dr. Hon has developed theoretical and experimental methods for practical frame flex measurement. A series of articles will detail these findings and propose improvements to optimize speed and performance.

The traditional “safety bicycle,” with tubular front and rear triangles, has been the standard design since the late 19th century. While this structure has proven successful, exceptions have emerged with the introduction of folding bikes and soft-tail mountain bikes. Dr. Hon’s research aims to address these design challenges and provide remedies to enhance performance across all bike categories.

Focusing on the bottom bracket (BB) as a key component in frame flex, Dr. Hon has developed a model that correlates BB movements with pedaling force. Such relationship between BB movements and the pedaling force is highly relevant to the frame flex. Using a modified EU CEN testing platform, 45 bikes of various types were tested for flex energy and pedaling efficiency. The results are found to be corroborated with riding experiments. The results revealed important findings, some surprising, (not all) including:

Dr. Hon emphasizes the importance of propulsion efficiency in bicycle frame design for racing, climbing, and commuting. The forthcoming article series will be titled as follows:

The series will propose viable improvements for most bike categories, aiming to optimize speed and performance.

For more information and to access the articles, visit DAHON’s website at www.dahon.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/physicist-redefines-bicycle-design-criteria-for-enhanced-performance-301868741.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

FreeMove Alliance nomina il nuovo direttore generale

– Selma Avdagic Tisljar prende le redini mentre FreeMove celebra il suo 20° anniversario AMSTERD…

Just Eat porta a Salerno il suo modello di delivery. Previste 25 assunzioni di rider con contratto di lavoro subordinato

(Milano, 3 luglio 2023) – Aperte le posizioni nella provincia campana grazie alle quali Just Eat …

Aziende: come sta cambiando oggi la gestione del personale grazie ai software?

(Pesaro, luglio 2023) – Pesaro, luglio 2023 – Con la diffusione delle nuove tecnologie, negli ult…

The CHAIMELEON Open Challenges: a unique opportunity for European scientists to advance cancer research with AI

– VALENCIA, Spain, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cancer is the second leading cause of death in E…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl