Pine Investments GmbH Purchase offer to SFP holders of Astaris S.p.A (Astaldi S.p.A.) IT0005422925
– FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pine Investments GmbH, an investment company authorized to proprietary trading, offers to purchase the securities issued by Astaris S.p.A. with the ISIN IT0005422925.
Further transfer documentation must be requested directly from the e-mail address astaldi@pine-investments.com or downloaded from the website www.pine-investments.com/astaldi
Pine Investments GmbH, Bockenheimer Landstraße 17-19, 60325, Frankfurt am Main, GermanyTel: +49 69 153 221 91 Fax: +49 69 299 570 74 E-mail: astaldi@pine-investments.com
Una vittoria olandese nel deserto: il DJ e produttore Martin Garrix chiude in bellezza il trionfale Gran Premio Heineken Silver di Las Vegas
– LAS VEGAS, 20 novembre 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Il GRAN PREMIO DI FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER DI LAS…
Sojern presenta il primo studio nel suo genere sullo “Stato del Destination Marketing 2024”
– SAN FRANCISCO, 20 novembre 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sojern, la piattaforma di marketing digitale l…
NetBet Italia e ELK Studios uniscono le loro forze
– NetBet Italia offrirà i giochi selezionati di ELK Studio ROME, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE…
NetBet Italy and ELK Studios join forces
– NetBet Italy to offer selected ELK Studio games ROME, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetB…