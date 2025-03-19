Skip to main content
Plasmalex launches PlasmaGuard® X: The new generation of 100% PFAS-free conformal barrier coatings

19 Marzo 2025

FUVEAU, France, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Plasmalex, a leader in advanced coating solutions, proudly introduces PlasmaGuard X, the newest innovation in its PlasmaGuard® platform of high-performance barrier coatings. It is the result of years of dedicated research and development, reinforcing Plasmalex’s commitment to sustainability and meeting the increasing environmental awareness among its clients.

PlasmaGuard® sets a new standard in high-performance ultra-thin splash proof and barrier coatings for the protection of a wide range of products such as medical devices, consumer electronics, PCBAs but also various non-woven or nanofiber materials. They are not only high- performing, but also environmentally responsible, being 100% PFAS-free.

After the successful introduction of the PlasmaGuard® coatings in 2023, the launch of the new PlasmaGuard® X ultra-thin barrier coating builds on the same strengths and unique properties of the PlasmaGuard® product line, while offering even higher barrier and corrosion protection properties.

PlasmaGuard® S splash proof coating:

PlasmaGuard® S is a completely halogen-free nanocoating, typically applied at a thickness of 10 to 200 nanometers. With a water contact angle of more than 105° it effectively minimizes water ingress. This coating is versatile; suitable for a wide array of materials including electronics, plastics, textiles, (nano)membranes and medical devices.

PlasmaGuard® X barrier coating: NEW

PlasmaGuard® X is a fully PFAS free dielectric barrier coating designed for applications requiring the highest level of protection such as PCBAs, sensors, medical devices, and implants.

This multilayer coating applied at a thickness below 1,5 µm outperforms conventional conformal coatings that are many times thicker. This remarkable strength ensures unparalleled protection for a wide range of applications.

Cost-effective industrial coating solution

PlasmaGuard® coatings are not only environmentally friendly but also a cost-effective solution, providing sustainable coating solutions without compromising performance or budget. Plasmalex has developed a full range of high-capacity industrial coating equipment and processes, both for batch as well as roll-to-roll applications, enabling a high-capacity throughput in production environments.

Plasmalex invites industry professionals, clients, and stakeholders to explore the exceptional features and benefits of PlasmaGuard®. To learn more about this groundbreaking technology, visit our blog.

