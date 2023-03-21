app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

PLASTIC THREATENS HUMAN AND PLANETARY HEALTH

Marzo 21, 2023

MONACO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Minderoo-Monaco Commission on Plastics and Human Health presents a never-before-seen analysis realized with world-leading researchers from the fields of healthcare, the ocean and the environment to quantify plastic’s considerable risks to all life on earth:

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:  https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9150051-plastic-threatens-human-and-planetary-health/

The Commission concludes that current plastic production, use, and disposal patterns are not sustainable and are responsible for significant harm to human health, the environment, and the economy. It recommends establishing health-protective standards for plastic chemicals under the Global Plastics Treaty, requiring testing all polymers and plastics chemicals for toxicity before entering markets, as well as post-market surveillance.

Professor Sarah Dunlop, Head of Plastics and Human Health at Minderoo Foundation explains: “These findings put us on an unequivocal path to demand the banning or severely restricting of unnecessary, avoidable, problematic plastic items, many of which contain hazardous chemicals with links to horrific harm to people and the planet.»

Dr Philip Landrigan, Director of the Global Observatory on Planetary Health at Boston College is particularly concerned about the lack of progress made by regulators. “Very few details about the identity, chemical makeup, potential toxicity of plastic chemicals are disclosed by plastic producers. In most countries, they are under no legal obligation to do so.”

Regarding marine biology, the Commission’s findings reveal a greater need for measurement of the effects of plastic on marine species, especially concerning the ingestion of micro and nano particles.

Dr Hervé Raps, Physician at Centre Scientifique de Monaco, explains “Plastic waste endangers the ocean ecosystems upon which all humanity depends. Besides their intrinsic effects, plastics can also be a vector for potentially pathogenic microorganisms.”

The positive news is that the Commission reports that many of plastics’ harms can be avoided via better production practices, alternative design, less toxic chemicals, decreased consumption.

Full report

Centre Scientifique de MonacoThierry ApparuEmail: thierry@tapcommunication.com 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034711/Plastic_Life_Cycle.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/plastic-threatens-human-and-planetary-health-301775978.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

CCTV+: The Global Youth Sharing Meeting on Liangzhu Culture

BEIJING, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Civilizations become richer and more colorful through exc…

723W – Huasun Himalaya G12-132 module creates another new record on module power

XUANCHENG, China, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, certified by TÜV SÜD, a world’s author…

Robooter to Showcases Multiple Products at Naidex Under the Theme of “Reboot Your Life”

SHANGHAI, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Robooter will showcase a lineup of products at Naidex 20…

Xinhua Silk Road: Yubei District of China’s Chongqing increases efforts to complete industrial chains and boost investment

BEIJING, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yubei District of southwest China’s Chongqing Municipalit…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl