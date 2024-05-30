Play with the Number Ones: Haier Stars in Paris as Official Partner of Roland-Garros

30 Maggio 2024

The power, intelligence and elegance of Haier on the court at one of the most important international events in the world of tennis

PARIS, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Haier, the number one brand in the household appliances sector*, is lining up alongside the greatest tennis champions as Official Partner at the Roland-Garros tournament, also known as the French Open, which is taking place from 26th of May to 9th June in Paris.

Elegance, precision, and incredible performances are qualities sought by tennis fans, numbering over 1 billion worldwide. These characteristics have made Haier’s role as Official Partner a natural fit, as the brand has always been a creator of extraordinary experiences and ecosystems tailored to each desire.

For 2024 and 2025, Haier will be a partner of the most prestigious international tennis tournaments, supporting the champions of this sport who share the brand’s values: total dedication to achieving the highest levels of excellence and meticulous attention to every detail. To be the best in the world, you need precision, attention to detail and impeccable style, characteristics found both in the greatest athletes and in Haier connected solutions.

Roland-Garros will be the occasion to present the new Haier international ambassador in the field of tennis activities: Ana Ivanovic, former world No. 1 tennis player. An ambassador who will be the face of the brand for the entire competition, contributing to its memorability, relevance, and audience engagement. Ana Ivanovic has won fifteen WTA singles tournaments in her career, including Roland-Garros in 2008, when she reached number one in the WTA rankings.

“By selecting a tennis athlete as our ambassador, we would grow a sense of authenticity and strengthen the connection with tennis fans,” said Gianpiero Morbello, Head of Brand Strategy and IoT Haier Europe. “To be number one, you must believe in your talent, devote attention and commitment, and always seek excellence. Roland-Garros is a wonderful setting to present Ana and the values she shares with Haier and, therefore, with the world of tennis. This is the reason why our presence on the field and in the city of Paris will be massive, with a 360° campaign showcasing the innovation, design and perfection of detail sought by the brand”.

Haier will enjoy special visibility courtside and will also have a stand in the Fan Village with its hi-tech solutions and unique style on display for an experience created especially for the event. Here visitors will be able to absorb the ambience of special guests, supporters and the international community gathered for the tournament. Visitors will have the unique chance to interact with Haier solutions and have fun with special sports-themed activities.

A 360° promotion will make Haier a protagonist online with a digital campaign and dedicated social network activities, but also a central role in Paris with sensational advertisement that will complement the spectacular view from the Pont du Beaugrenelle and domination in the metro station.

This partnership with the tennis world is perfectly aligned with Haier’s strategy to increasingly connect with the extraordinary and with its target audience: consumers who favor elegant design, customization, and top performance.

Besides the Roland-Garros Tournament, Haier will partner with top-tier events for 2024 and 2025, including the Mutua Madrid Open, the Nitto ATP Finals, and Rolex Paris Masters. The ATP 500 Hamburg Open tournament and two ATP 250 tournaments, the Playa Laguna Croatia Open Umag and the European Open (Antwerp), complete Haier’s event portfolio in tennis.

About Haier Group

Founded in 1984, Haier Group is a leading global provider of better life and digital transformation solutions. Based on the purpose of “More Creation, More Possibilities”, we’ve always been user centered, adhered to original technology, and built a landscape of two pillars, Smart Living and Industrial Internet. We have built 10 R&D centers and 143 manufacturing centers around the world. We are the world’s only IoT ecosystem brand that has been ranked in the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands for five consecutive years, and we have held the No.1 position in Euromonitor’s Global Major Appliances Brand for 15 consecutive years.

