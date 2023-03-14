app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Polyplastics Targets PLASTRON (R) Long Cellulose Fiber Reinforced Resin for Automotive Applications

Marzo 14, 2023

– TOKYO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Polyplastics Group has announced that its newly developed long cellulose fiber reinforced polypropylene (PP) resin, PLASTRON (R) LFT, is being targeted for automotive applications such as door module carriers, center consoles, and armrest cores. PLASTRON (R) LFT offers lower density and reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than short glass-reinforced resins while delivering the same mechanical properties.

Image:https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202303073657/_prw_PI1fl_dh5RfhUm.jpeg

Cellulose, a non-edible biomass raw material derived from organic resources other than fossil resources, has the following characteristics: negative carbon influence (absorbs carbon dioxide in the air when manufactured) and being sustainable raw material (that can be procured sustainably, unlike resources such as natural minerals).

PLASTRON (R) LFT long cellulose fiber reinforced resin incorporates regenerated cellulose fibers made using the solvent method which produces hardly any waste. Polyplastics uses a solvent method cellulose fiber that emits less GHG when manufactured compared to typical glass fiber. Since it has nearly 10% lower density than glass fiber-reinforced PP resin, its GHG emissions are also even lower when compared in equal volumes.

By nature, cellulose is extraordinarily difficult to dissolve in solvents. Today, a significant majority of typical regenerated cellulose is manufactured using a complex process which involves modification of the cellulose, followed by dissolving in solvent and spinning, and finally restoring the original cellulose form. This process results in significant emissions of GHGs, including carbon dioxide.

In comparison, the solvent method involves a closed process that recovers virtually 100% of the solvent. It generates minimal waste and produces materials that are even more eco-friendly. The company has earned multiple patents throughout the world for resins reinforced with long-regenerated cellulose fiber, including solvent method cellulose fiber.

Please also visit: https://www.polyplastics-global.com/en/approach/18.html

*PLASTRON (R) is a registered trademark owned by Polyplastics Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries.

About Polyplastics

Polyplastics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in the development and production of engineering thermoplastics. The company’s product portfolio includes POM, PBT, PPS, LCP, PET, COC, and LFT. The company has the largest global market share of POM, LCP, and COC. With more than 50 years of experience, the company is backed by a strong global network of R&D, production, and sales resources capable of creating advanced solutions for an ever-changing global marketplace.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polyplastics-targets-plastron-r-long-cellulose-fiber-reinforced-resin-for-automotive-applications-301771110.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

GWM Unveils Next-Gen E-Hybrid 4WD Platform, Hi4 at its NEV Day

– BAODING, China, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leading Chinese automaker, GWM, at its Intellig…

Equo compenso, la Lapet chiede migliorie al testo

(Roma, 14 marzo 2023) – “Congruità delle parcelle anche dalle associazioni di cui alla Legge n.4/…

Keyrà Curvy Festival: quando la femminilità diventa espressione di sé

(Adnkronos) – Castrocaro Terme e Terra del Sole (FC), 14 marzo 2023.Interrogarsi su che cos’è bel…

Riforma fiscale, Damiani (FI) a Cusano Italia Tv: “Una riforma fiscale nel nostro Paese è attesa da anni.”

(Adnkronos) – Roma, 14 marzo 2023. Dario Damiani, senatore di Forza Italia, è intervenuto nella t…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl