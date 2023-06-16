app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

PortAventura World opens its thrilling new attraction ‘Uncharted: The Enigma of Penitence’

Giugno 16, 2023

– TARRAGONA, Spain, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PortAventura World today inaugurated its new attraction ‘Uncharted: The Enigma of Penitence’, the only one in the world inspired by the Uncharted movie, from Sony Pictures Entertainment. It is an indoor roller coaster with five launches, with unexpected twists and turns, and the first in Europe to have a lateral drop.

David García, Managing Director of PortAventura World, articulated, “this attraction is the outcome of a pivotal agreement with an industry giant in entertainment, Sony Pictures. The alliance permits us to extend our global footprint, by means of a product that is truly state-of-the-art on an international scale and stands equal to the finest attractions globally. With this ride, our guests can anticipate an unmatched, innovative experience that enhances the diversity and quality of attractions offered. All of this reinforces our position as one of the premier tourist destinations in both Europe and the world.”

Jeffrey Godsick, Executive Vice President, Brand Strategy and Partnerships, Head of Location Based Entertainment of Sony Pictures Entertainment, said “the opening of Uncharted, the ride, is a testament to PortAventura’s expertise in attraction development. A display of safety and care with the IP was evident from fabrication through completion. PortAventura World is known for adventure and our global teams, including PlayStation, have worked collectively to ensure all guests can look forward to becoming Uncharted explorers.”

Built on a base measuring 4,800 m2 and standing 16 metres high, this dark ride roller coaster, designed as a family concept, takes visitors on a 673-metre journey completely in the dark where they will be amazed by a multitude of audiovisual effects and immersive experiences, all based on Uncharted, released in cinemas in 2022.

As part of PortAventura World’s social commitment to offer inclusive leisure, the attraction has developed an exclusive experience for visitors with functional diversity. This is a virtual reality space where they can delve into the story of the attraction as if they had been on the ride. In addition, the roller coaster has barrier-free access.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104031/PortAventura_World.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/portaventura-world-opens-its-thrilling-new-attraction-uncharted-the-enigma-of-penitence-301853134.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Le Note Elettroniche di Simone Santagati: Un Ponte tra la Valorizzazione del Patrimonio Siciliano e l’Internazionalizzazione.

(Adnkronos) – Catania 16-06-2023 – Un linguaggio universale si insinua nelle mura storiche dei pa…

Qn-SOLAR Wraps Up Intersolar Europe 2023 with A Lively On-site Party Attended by Three Co-Founders

– MUNICH, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Qn-SOLAR, a global PV manufacturer, recently attended th…

Huasun Energy Has Top Energy Yield Performance in PVEL’s PQP Test

XUANCHENG, China, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huasun Energy’s Himalaya G12-132 bifacial double-…

Revolutionizing Energy: Sigenergy’s AI-Powered Solutions Lead the Way

– MUNICH, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sigenergy, a leading energy innovator, unveiled its comp…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl