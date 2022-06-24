Powered by REFIRE Fuel Cell Systems, Clean Logistics celebrates world premiere of Zero-Emission truck “fyuriant”

Giugno 24, 2022

HAMBURG, Germany, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Clean Logistics SE (ISIN DE000A1YDAZ7) presented fyuriant, its first hydrogen-powered zero-emission truck to the public at the Stade airfield in Lower Saxony.

The production model is powered by dual 120kW PRISMA fuel cell systems designed and manufactured by Shanghai REFIRE Technology Ltd. (REFIRE) providing class-leading performance for all driving conditions.

Fyuriant represents a milestone for the two companies who have today ushered in a new era of environmentally friendly road freight transportation.

The launch of the hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck follows Clean Logistics’ summer 2021 introduction of Europe’s first ever similarly retrofitted bus, known as pyuron, also powered by REFIRE’s PRISMA fuel cell system.

Clean Logistics and REFIRE have together shown that replacing the traditional diesel powertrains in existing vehicles with fuel cell systems and electric motors is a viable fast-track to decarbonising commercial transport from mass transit to heavy duty trucking.

While OEM truck manufacturers typically require several years to design and produce a new model, fyuriant represents an immediate, clean alternative to diesel – something that Germany and the European Union hope to accelerate.

Clean Logistics’ new truck incorporates much technological innovation. Onboard fuel tanks can carry up to 43 kg of compressed hydrogen giving it a range of over 400km and a refuelling time of less than 15 minutes. Electricity generated by the PRISMA fuel cell systems is delivered to wheel hub electric motors which provide a maximum torque of 17,000 Nm.

The impressive power and acceleration were on display in a world first when the new truck competed in a series of 6 drag races against a diesel truck with an identical chassis. Fyuriant easily reached the finish line on the Stade airfield runway first in every race, including when fully loaded with a typical freight box attached.

While REFIRE already has production capacity to supply tens of thousands of PRISMA systems per year, Clean Logistics is now gearing up for increasing demand with a new production workshop of over 10,000 square metres at its Winsen (Luhe) facility. The company expects to deliver up to 450 vehicles per year from 2023 Q4 onwards.

At the event, Dirk Graszt, CEO of Clean Logistics said: “We are very excited to present our fyuriant today. Our buses and trucks have met with a high response in the industry. This is because we are now already able to make zero-emission vehicles available to the market. REFIRE is a major partner of Clean Logistics, and as a key component of our products, their highly innovative and efficient PRISMA fuel cell system has enabled us to succeed.”

Audrey Ma, Vice President Business Development, REFIRE commented: “It’s a privilege to see fyuriant make its debut today and illustrate to the world just how competitive it is in driving performance. We are sincerely grateful to have been selected as Clean Logistics’ product of choice and partner of choice, and we are looking forward to continuing to enable their success in European zero emissions commercial vehicle markets.

Our PRISMA system has been battle tested and is one of the most trusted and durable fuel cell systems on the planet. We’re happy to be able to share our knowledge and experience in support of Germany’s efforts to reach 30% zero emissions in trucking by 2030. We are ready to listen and understand the unique requirements of our EU customers.”

The project has received funding from the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport as part of the implementation of the German Government’s Mobility and Fuel Strategy (MFS). With a total of around EUR 3.3 million, the funding measure has been coordinated by NOW GmbH.

About REFIRE

Founded in 2014, REFIRE is an international clean mobility and power technology company specialising in R&D, design, prototyping, testing, application engineering, and manufacturing of fuel cell systems. The company has deployed systems powering over 3,000 commercial FCEVs (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle) around the world. Cumulative mileage to 2022 Q4 exceeds 115 million kilometres, and represents a kerbside saving of around 65,000 tonnes of atmospheric carbon emissions.

