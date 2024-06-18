app-menu Social mobile

Powering Up SNEC 2024: Shanghai Electric Forms Alliances with Key Industry Players, Showcases Innovations in Solar, Energy Storage and Hydrogen

18 Giugno 2024

SHANGHAI, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) took the spotlight at SNEC PV Power Expo 2024, where it showcased the latest advancements in its solar, energy storage, and hydrogen solutions. The three-day event that started on June 13th also saw two of Shanghai Electric’s subsidiaries – Hency Solar and Shanghai Electric Gotion – sign strategic cooperation agreements and secure orders with 14 key industry players including PRANA, Tmall Energy B.V., and NSR GmbH, with which the company aims to accelerate the deployment of cutting-edge renewable energy technologies and drive forward the global transition to a sustainable future.

Hybrid systems stood out as promising new energy solutions that became a new favorite among Shanghai Electric’s strategic partners. At the expo, Hency Solar has inked partnerships with China Energy Construction Group Jiangsu Power Design Institute and Jiangsu Pengzhi Power for the development of 400MW and 150MW renewable projects integrated with wind energy, solar energy, and aquaculture, building innovative, eco-friendly energy infrastructures that boost economic growth while cutting carbon footprint.

Under the banner “Smart Sunshine, Green Future”, Shanghai Electric Power Station Group highlighted a range of innovations, demonstrating its technological breakthroughs in solar energy, solar-thermal power, multi-energy storage, hydrogen energy, and distributed energy management designed for decarbonization.

The products that made a splash at the event include:

For more information please visit: https://www.shanghai-electric.com/group_en/.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441372/Shanghai_Electric.mp4Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346204/Shanghai_Electric_logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/powering-up-snec-2024-shanghai-electric-forms-alliances-with-key-industry-players-showcases-innovations-in-solar-energy-storage-and-hydrogen-302175243.html

