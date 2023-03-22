app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

PPTA Welcomes Anita Brikman as new Chief Executive Officer

Marzo 22, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Executive Board of Directors of the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Anita Brikman as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Association. Anita will officially take up her position on April 17, 2023.

Anita comes to PPTA with a wealth of experience in communications and public affairs across a range of health care establishments. Immediately prior to her arrival at PPTA, she fulfilled simultaneous positions as Senior VP, Communications & Public Affairs, at the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) and Executive Director at the CHPA Educational Foundation (CHPAEF). In both capacities, Anita acted as national spokesperson, representing both CHPA and CHPAEF across all press and publicity channels.

Anita also has significant expertise in the media, having served almost 20 years as a news anchor and medical reporter for WUSA9 TV (CBS) in Washington, D.C. and WPVI TV (ABC) in Philadelphia.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications from Miami University, in Oxford, Ohio.

Giles Platford, Chair of the Global Executive Board said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Anita to PPTA at a time when our industry sector is faced with both profound challenges, but also significant opportunities. It is imperative that PPTA has the best leadership in place to ensure that we contribute to policies that maintain and promote a high level of donor health and increase patient access to lifesaving plasma protein therapies. The Global Executive Board feels confident that Anita can offer that leadership.”

Anita Brikman said: “The mission of the PPTA – serving patients with rare diseases through lifesaving and enhancing therapies –  is vitally important. I’m honored to be selected to lead the Association. The patients served by PPTA, the member companies and the dedicated PPTA staff, are inspiring. I look forward to working with all of them and the industry’s stakeholders.”

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/807867/Plasma_Protein_Therapeutics_Association_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ppta-welcomes-anita-brikman-as-new-chief-executive-officer-301778836.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Reput3k: il servizio di business information che unisce rassegna stampa e adeguata verifica

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 22 Marzo 2023. Reput3k nasce dalla sinergia tra eXtrapola, azienda italiana…

Amelia Hires Brandon Nott as Chief Product Officer

The Trusted AI company continues its leadership team investment with a proven product leader. NEW…

Asmaa Gacem: “Investimenti vertiginosi sul settore del senior housing europeo”

(Adnkronos) – Al centro la cura della persona ed il benessere della terza età, come dimostrano le…

SGB Humangest: “Dare valore alle persone per costruire fiducia”

(Adnkronos) – SGB Humangest, specializzata nei servizi di recruitment, formazione, gestione delle…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl