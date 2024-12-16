app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Praxis Tech Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security

16 Dicembre 2024

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Praxis Tech, a leading Payment Orchestration Platform, today announces that it has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the leading global standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). This significant milestone affirms that the company meets the highest levels for data security, availability, and reliability across its entire organization and underscores its role as a trusted partner for merchants by providing assurance that its procedures have been rigorously reviewed and certified by an accredited body.

Through its Payment Orchestration Platform, Praxis Tech connects merchants to over 600 Payment Service Providers (PSPs) worldwide via a single API integration. This extensive network, combined with its full-featured backoffice, enables merchants to optimize and manage their payment processes. Attaining the ISO certification demonstrates that the company systematically manages data risks with best-in-class systems, achieving its information protection goals and helping merchants to evaluate that all necessary steps are taken to ensure their transactions are handled securely and managed under stringent protocols within the organization’s infrastructure.

Guy Karsenti, Chief Technology Officer at Praxis Tech, said:

“Achieving the ISO 27001 certification distinguishes Praxis Tech at the forefront of accredited Payment Orchestration Platforms in our stronghold industries and positions us as a leader for merchants seeking absolute confidence in their information security. This demonstrates that security excellence is not just a goal but a fundamental part of how we operate.”

This adds to Praxis Tech’s existing data compliance credentials, including its adherence to the PCI-DSS Level 1 standard for safeguarding card payment data. As the payment orchestration market evolves, the combination of both PCI-DSS and ISO 27001 certifications serve as essential benchmarks in platform selection, allowing merchants to effectively distinguish platforms that ensure enterprise-grade security at every level.

The ISO 27001 certification extends beyond payment standards to provide comprehensive accreditation covering all aspects of information security practices. Maintaining this standard requires continuous audits and improvements, reflecting Praxis Tech’s commitment to consistently enhancing its product offerings for merchants.

About Praxis Tech

Praxis Tech offers a leading Payment Orchestration Platform that optimizes payment infrastructure for globally operating enterprise merchants, providing instant access to 600+ pre-integrated PSPs, worldwide payment methods, and multicurrency support. Its services include PCI DSS tokenization, fraud and risk management solutions integrated with Visa’s Cybersource, and checkout enhancements designed to increase approval ratios through advanced routing rules and decline recovery tools.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578890/Praxis_Tech_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/praxis-tech-achieves-iso-27001-certification-for-information-security-302330191.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Pop Caffè torna sui canali Sky negli spazi pubblicitari di MasterChef Italia per il secondo anno consecutivo

16 Dicembre 2024
RAGUSA, Italia e SICILIA, Italia, 16 dicembre 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pop Caffè, il marchio sinonimo…

Abbigliamento da lavoro: massima sicurezza, comfort elevato e stile

16 Dicembre 2024
(Adnkronos) – Brunico (BZ), 16/12/2024 – La scelta dell’abbigliamento da lavoro non è solo una q…

Cistiflux: l’integratore per il benessere delle vie urinarie

16 Dicembre 2024
(Adnkronos) – Roma, 16/12/2024 – Mantenere il benessere delle vie urinarie è un aspetto fondament…

Legal Team for Armenian Humanitarian and Political Prisoner Condemns Azerbaijan’s New Spurious Charges Threatening Life Imprisonment

16 Dicembre 2024
After overwhelming criticism from the public and private sector over their poor handling of COP29…

Iscriviti alla newsletter de
La Ragione

Il meglio della settimana, scelto dalla redazione: articoli, video e podcast per rimanere sempre informato.

    LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

    GUARDA i nostri video

    ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

    REGISTRATI / ACCEDI