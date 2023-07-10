app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Praxis Tech Gears Up Towards Major Growth with Recurring Payments Upgrade

Luglio 10, 2023

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Praxis Tech, a payment orchestration company whose products and services have been primarily focused on iGaming and Forex industries, is opening up towards new verticals with a major upgrade of its recurring payments feature. 

Announced earlier this year by the Company’s CTO Guy Karsenti and released this week, recurring payments with advanced customization options are available to all merchants using the Praxis software. This rollout will allow Praxis to tap into the growing market share of recurring payments. Projected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 16.10%, the global subscription/recurring billing management market is expected to reach a staggering USD 22,768.38 million by 2030. 

“I joined Praxis earlier this year with the vision of expanding its product portfolio, as well as honing the current offering. While accommodating our existing clients remains our top priority, we look into bringing our payments orchestration platform to new verticals. Recurring/subscription payments have been one of the strongest trends in online payments, and tapping into this consumer behavior on a bigger scale opens further potential for Praxis and our clients”, says Praxis CTO Guy Karsenti.

“This upgrade of our recurring payments feature is one of the most anticipated releases for Praxis recently, and I thank our Technology team for making it happen. While our recurring payments capabilities have been accommodating use cases in the iGaming and Forex for quite some time, we are now able to serve industries like SAAS, online education, media and publishing, personal services such as dating apps, retail/consumer goods with scheduled shipments, telecom, all kinds of entertainment, including video streaming services. Allowing for such functionality and accommodating for new verticals in this manner puts Praxis in a different league of products”, says Praxis Founder and Director Amit Klatchko.

Praxis has come a long way since its launch in 2014 and made a name for itself with its flagship product – Cashier. In 2022 Praxis uplifted its brand from Praxis Cashier to Praxis Tech, to reflect its expanded offering of new products – Praxis Direct (API) and Hosted Payment Fields (HPF). In the past year, reducing decline ratios and decline recovery has been among the company’s top priorities, with its new products, such as BDCC (Background Dynamic Currency Conversion) and Retry with Open Banking. Now advanced recurring payments capability is the latest addition in the Praxis solutions lineup.

About Praxis 

Praxis Tech Ltd is a payments technology company, helping merchants simplify global expansion & optimize their payments infrastructure. They have grown exponentially over the past few years and are a top payments orchestration platform for merchants looking to grow their business, expand into new global markets and integrate with multiple payment solutions. Currently Praxis integrates with 550+ PSPs and 1000+ alternative payment methods. Learn more at: https://praxis.tech/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/praxis-tech-gears-up-towards-major-growth-with-recurring-payments-upgrade-301872309.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Mal di stomaco da stress:perché insorge e come trattarlo (secondo la scienza)

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 10 Luglio 2023. Panoramica sul mal di stomaco da stress e i meccanismi fisi…

Race executes global license agreement with City of Hope to access FTO IP

SYDNEY, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Race Oncology Limited (“Race”) is pleased to announce execu…

Il modello tailor made di Vertus

(Adnkronos) – L’approccio metodologico per trasformare una crisi aziendale in un’opportunità di c…

Astronergy modules stably generating at Europe’s largest TOPCon PV plant

HANGZHOU, China, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — To celebrate the two-month stable generation of Eu…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl