PRIMO WATER ANNOUNCES STRONG SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the “Company” or “Primo Water”), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, today announced its results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023.

(Unless stated otherwise, all second quarter 2023 comparisons are relative to the second quarter of 2022; all information is in U.S. dollars. Non-GAAP reconciliations presented on the exhibits to this press release)

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

“We once again delivered strong revenue and earnings growth, driven by improved route density, network efficiencies and optimization, the benefits of our investments and pricing. I am proud of the efforts of our team and their focus on improving the customer experience,” said Tom Harrington, Chief Executive Officer.

“Our second quarter performance gives us confidence to increase our 2023 outlook to between $2.32 billion and $2.36 billion of revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to between $460 million and $480 million. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is now forecasted to increase to approximately $150 million, an increase of $10 million. We are also reaffirming our 2024 outlook for high single digit organic revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA approaching $530 million,” said Mr. Harrington.

OUTLOOK

Primo Water is targeting the following results from continuing operations for the third quarter and full year 2023:

SECOND QUARTER GLOBAL PERFORMANCE

SECOND QUARTER REPORTING SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

North America

Europe

QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Primo Water announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of US$0.08 per share on common shares, payable in cash on September 7, 2023 to shareowners of record at the close of business on August 24, 2023.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Primo Water also announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new $50 million share repurchase program, which replaces the previously authorized share repurchase program that expires on August 14, 2023. Under the program, the Company’s common shares may be repurchased periodically in open market or privately negotiated transactions through the facilities of the NYSE.

The actual timing, manner, number, and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of Primo Water’s common shares, general market and economic conditions, applicable law and other requirements, and other business considerations, provided however that the price per common share will not exceed the market price as at the date of acquisition (plus reasonable brokerage fees and commissions) in accordance with applicable securities laws and exchange rules.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe and generated approximately $2.2 billion in annual revenue in 2022. Primo Water operates largely under a recurring revenue model in the large format water category (defined as 3 gallons or greater). This business strategy is commonly referred to as “razor-razorblade” because the initial sale of a product creates a base of users who frequently purchase complementary consumable products. The razor in Primo Water’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which are sold through approximately 10,300 retail locations and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household and business penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo Water’s razorblade offering or water solutions. Primo Water’s razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo Water delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 21-country footprint direct to customers, whether at home or to businesses. Through its Water Exchange business, customers visit retail locations and purchase a pre-filled bottle of water. Once consumed, empty bottles are exchanged at our recycling center displays, which provide a ticket that offers a discount toward the purchase of a new bottle. Water Exchange is available in approximately 17,500 retail locations. Through its Water Refill business, customers refill empty bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill drinking water stations. Primo Water also offers water filtration units across its 21-country footprint.

Primo Water’s water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo Water is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo Water is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement its reporting of financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), Primo Water utilizes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Primo Water excludes from GAAP revenue the impact of foreign exchange to separate its impact from Primo Water’s results of operations. Primo Water also utilizes Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to separate the impact of certain items from the underlying business. Because Primo Water uses these adjusted financial results in the management of its business, management believes this supplemental information is useful to investors for their independent evaluation and understanding of Primo Water’s underlying business performance and the performance of its management. Additionally, Primo Water supplements its reporting of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations determined in accordance with GAAP by excluding additions to property, plant and equipment and additions to intangible assets to present free cash flow, and by excluding the items identified on the exhibits hereto to present adjusted free cash flow, which management believes provides useful information to investors in assessing our performance, comparing Primo Water’s performance to the performance of the Company’s peer group and assessing the Company’s ability to service debt and finance strategic opportunities, which include investing in Primo Water’s business, making strategic acquisitions, paying dividends, and strengthening the balance sheet. With respect to the Company’s expectations of its future performance, the Company’s reconciliations of Q3 2023 and full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA, 2024 Adjusted EBITDA, 2024 organic revenue growth and 2023 adjusted free cash flow guidance are not available, as the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts to the degree of precision that would be required in the relevant GAAP measures without unreasonable effort. These items include taxes, interest costs that would occur if the Company issued debt, and costs to acquire and/or sell a business if the Company executed such transactions, which could significantly affect our financial results. These items depend on highly variable factors and any such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. Primo Water expects the variability of these factors to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on the Company’s future GAAP financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures described above are in addition to, and not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for, Primo Water’s financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings announcement reflect management’s judgment of particular items, and may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 conveying management’s expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time Primo Water makes the statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and Primo Water cautions you that several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future financial and operating trends and results (including Primo Water’s outlook on third quarter and full year 2023 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA and Primo Water’s outlook for 2024), and related matters. The forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding management’s current plans and estimates. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in this press release include, among others: financial condition and results of operations; Primo Water’s ability to compete successfully in the markets in which it operates; fluctuations in commodity prices and Primo Water’s ability to pass on increased costs to its customers or hedge against such rising costs, and the impact of those increased prices on its volumes; Primo Water’s ability to maintain favorable arrangements and relationships with its suppliers; Primo Water’s ability to manage supply chain disruptions and cost increases related to inflation; Primo Water’s ability to manage its operations successfully; currency fluctuations that adversely affect the exchange between currencies including the U.S. dollar, the British pound sterling, the Euro and the Canadian dollar; the impact on Primo Water’s financial results from uncertainty in the financial markets and other adverse changes in general economic conditions, including inflation and interest rates; any disruption to production at Primo Water’s manufacturing facilities; Primo Water’s ability to maintain access to its water sources; the impact of climate change on Primo Water’s business; Primo Water’s ability to protect its intellectual property; the seasonal nature of Primo Water’s business and the effect of adverse weather conditions; the impact of national, regional and global events, including those of a political, economic, business and competitive nature; the impact of a pandemic, such as COVID-19, related government actions and Primo Water’s strategy in response thereto on our business; Primo Water’s ability to fully realize the potential benefit of transactions or other strategic opportunities that it pursues; Primo Water’s ability to realize cost synergies of its acquisitions due to integration difficulties and other challenges; Primo Water’s exposure to intangible asset risk; Primo Water’s ability to meet its obligations under its debt agreements, and risks of further increases to its indebtedness; Primo Water’s ability to maintain compliance with the covenants and conditions under its debt agreements; fluctuations in interest rates, which could increase Primo Water’s borrowing costs; Primo Water’s ability to recruit, retain and integrate new management; Primo Water’s ability to renew its collective bargaining agreements from time to time on satisfactory terms; compliance with product health and safety standards; liability for injury or illness caused by the consumption of contaminated products; liability and damage to Primo Water’s reputation as a result of litigation or legal proceedings; changes in the legal and regulatory environment in which Primo Water operates; Primo Water’s ability to adequately address the challenges and risks associated with its international operations and address difficulties in complying with laws and regulations including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the U.K. Bribery Act of 2010; the impact on Primo Water’s tax obligations and effective tax rate arising from changes in local tax laws or countries adopting more aggressive interpretations of tax laws; disruptions in Primo Water’s information systems; Primo Water’s ability to securely maintain its customers’ confidential or credit card information, or other private data relating to Primo Water’s employees or the Company; Primo Water’s ability to maintain its quarterly dividend; or credit rating changes.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures, including but not limited to risk factors contained in Primo Water’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings with the securities commissions. Primo Water does not undertake to update or revise any of these statements considering new information or future events, except as expressly required by applicable law.

