Primo Water Corporation Announces Strong Second Quarter 2022 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Agosto 11, 2022

Company issues third quarter guidance and raises full year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the “Company” or “Primo”), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, today announced its results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2022.

(Unless stated otherwise, all second quarter 2022 comparisons are relative to the second quarter of 2021; all information is in U.S. dollars.)

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

“I am very pleased with our revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in the second quarter, accentuating a solid first-half performance that puts us on pace to exceed our previous full-year 2022 targets. Our results were driven by improved pricing, volume, and customer growth. Our pricing actions and operational performance give us the confidence to increase our 2022 outlook to 12% to 14% revenue growth (adjusted for the exit of the single-use bottled water retail business in North America) and Adjusted EBITDA to between $415 million and $425 million dollars, despite a challenging Euro devaluation, unprecedented inflationary environment and the exit of our business in Russia. As we continue to transform and reshape Primo, we are a fundamentally stronger business than ever before. Our strategy is working as evidenced by our first half 2022 performance and we remain confident in our ability to achieve our long-term 2024 outlook of high single-digit organic revenue growth with Adjusted EBITDA approaching $525 million dollars,” said Tom Harrington, Primo’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We are pleased that Primo’s cash flow and balance sheet enable us to simultaneously return value to shareholders through regular quarterly dividends, as well as an opportunistic share repurchase program of $100 million dollars, while at the same time continuing to invest in internal and external opportunities that will further strengthen our operations and drive long-term growth,” said Mr. Harrington.

OUTLOOK

Primo is targeting the following results from continuing operations for the third quarter and full year 2022:

SECOND QUARTER GLOBAL PERFORMANCE

SECOND QUARTER REPORTING SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

During the second quarter the Company realigned certain of its businesses previously included in the Rest of World segment (now renamed “Europe”) between the Europe reporting segment and the Other category. The Company’s two reporting segments are now North America and Europe. Segment reporting results have been recast to reflect these changes for all periods presented.

North America

Europe

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe and generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through retailers and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo’s razorblade offering. Primo’s razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 21-country footprint direct to the customer’s door, whether at home or to businesses. Through its Water Exchange and Water Refill businesses, Primo offers pre-filled and reusable containers at approximately 14,000 locations, water dispenser sales at approximately 9,000 locations and water refill units at approximately 24,000 locations, respectively. Primo also offers water filtration units across its 21-country footprint.

Primo’s water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com.

