Proceed Group Appoints New Managing Director to Renew Focus on Fast-Tracking RISE for SAP Customers

Febbraio 21, 2023

SAP Data Specialists Enable Customers to Reduce Costs and Improve IT Agility

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Proceed Group, the SAP data management specialists, announced today that Robert Reuben has been appointed as managing director after three years with the company. Founder Nick Parkin will now focus on driving innovation across the business, accelerating the development of Proceed’s product offerings, and continuing to bring the benefits of his industry-leading experience to customers.

Robert joined Proceed Group in February 2020 to lead Proceed’s legacy system decommissioning business, and more recently took on overall sales leadership for the group and ownership of the success of the Proceed Cella solution. Prior to joining Proceed, he worked for SAP for five years with responsibility for sales of its database, analytics and cloud solutions including SAP HANA and SAP Information Lifecycle Management. Before that, he worked for IBM for 25 years in sales, technical and leadership roles.

As he takes on the role of managing director, Robert is focused on delivering the extensive value that Proceed Group offers to an even broader set of customers, helping accelerate the adoption of RISE with SAP and S/4HANA while minimizing costs, and enabling customers to improve sustainability and IT agility. Leveraging his 30+ years of industry experience and in-depth understanding of the challenges that customers face ahead of a critical transformation, Robert looks forward to working with many more organisations to help them benefit from Proceed’s experience, further strengthening Proceed’s alliances with SAP and its broad set of partners, and ensuring Proceed remains an exciting, rewarding and supportive environment for its employees.

Nick Parkin, founder, Proceed Group, said: “For over 20 years, we’ve worked with hundreds of SAP customers across the world on rightsizing, archiving, decommissioning, content management and data privacy. As we continue our efforts to help enable business transformation, Robert is ideally placed to help guide our customers in their SAP RISE migration and to address the challenges of legacy data.”

Robert Reuben, managing director, Proceed Group, said: “As businesses navigate the challenges and opportunities of the next decade, the importance of maximising the value of data will remain critical. The focus on sustainability, business value and compliance will drive organisations to manage data with minimal financial and environmental impact. I’m delighted to take on the role of managing director of Proceed to build on the leadership position that Nick Parkin and the team have established and to help even more customers implement an effective data strategy for both SAP and other application data to achieve critical goals.”

Proceed Group is a leading specialist in SAP data and document management, with a proven track record of successfully serving over 750 customers worldwide to reduce costs, improve IT performance and agility all while ensuring regulatory compliance. Our team of consultants provide expertise in SAP data rightsizing and archiving, system decommissioning, content management, and data protection, while our software products, such as Proceed Rightsizer and Proceed Cella enhance overall project efficiencies allowing businesses to further reduce cost and save time.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006332/Proceed_Group_logo_Logo.jpg