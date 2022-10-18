PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ZWIERS REGULATORY CONSULTANCY AND COVERAGE EXPANSION TO THE NETHERLANDS

Ottobre 18, 2022

In the wake of recent acquisitions such as Quoretex in May 2022 and Pharma IT in June 2022, ProductLife Group (PLG), the global provider of regulatory and compliance services for the life sciences industry, enhances its comprehensive suite of development services by acquiring Zwiers Regulatory Consultancy.

PARIS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ProductLife Group (PLG), the global provider of regulatory, vigilance and quality services for the Pharmaceutical, Medtech and Biotech industries announces the acquisition of Zwiers Regulatory Consultancy – a consultancy specialising in regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance and integrated development for drugs and devices with offices in Amsterdam and Oss, the Netherlands.

Since 2011, Zwiers Regulatory Consultancy has established a reputation as a strategic partner in the life sciences industry. It offers integrated product development services in the EU, the US and other territories, covering early and late stage strategic, scientific, and regulatory support up to dossiers submission and beyond, to ensure compliance throughout the product life cycle. Through this acquisition, PLG immediately expands and substantially enhances its comprehensive suite of drug development services and medical device expertise. This footprint expansion in the dynamic Dutch life science ecosystem and physical proximity to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will bolster PLG’s ability to provide its clients with global support.

Led by Founder and CEO, Alex Zwiers – an experienced industry professional (previously employed at Organon and Merck) – Zwiers Regulatory Consultancy has expanded by working with innovative and creative companies supporting them in the optimal regulatory path to obtain and maintain registration. Apart from providing strategic advice, the consultancy’s service covers medical and regulatory writing, building and submitting dossiers, preparing and executing pharmacovigilance systems, initiating and supporting health authority interactions, coordinating and smoothening procedures, writing and updating labelling.

“I see this as a very welcome partnership with us joining a large PLG family of like-minded people,” said Alex Zwiers. “Under the PLG brand, we can offer an even more complete package of high quality services. Bundling our complementary activities with an organisation of excellent reputation like PLG, will enable us to extend our experience and creativity for the benefit of clients and their patients .

Xavier Duburcq, CEO at PLG said, “With the leadership of Alex Zwiers and his successful team, expanding our global coverage, we are confident in PLG’s ability to support our clients in their complex development programmes. This alliance will unlock meaningful potential and reinforce our ability to positively contribute to regulatory assessment, scientific progress, and launch of successful treatments.”

About ProductLife Group:ProductLife Group’s mission is to improve human health by delivering regulatory & compliance services for the safe and effective use of medical solutions. PLG supports clients through the entire product life cycle, combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries. It provides consulting and outsourcing services in the areas of drug development, regulatory affairs, quality management and compliance, vigilance and medical information, covering both established products and innovative therapeutics & diagnostics.

With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to people and customers, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

About Zwiers Regulatory Consultancy:Zwiers Regulatory Consultancy provides full regulatory support, throughout the entire drug lifecycle. From initial clinical trial application to post-marketing compliance, from A to Z. Services include regulatory strategic advice, writing, creating, reviewing and compiling of regulatory and pharmacovigilance documents and eCTDs, as well as regulatory intelligence and training.

Zwiers Regulatory Consultancy has clients throughout the world and very extensive experience in EU Regulatory Affairs. Rather than just performing tasks, the Zwiers team works proactively with the client to bring their business to the next level. Benefiting both patients and companies alike.

