app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Proem Behavioral Health and Dr. David V. Sheehan Issue Joint Statement

Maggio 22, 2023

ATLANTA, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Proem Behavioral Health and Dr. David Sheehan have issued the following joint statement:

“Nview Health, Inc., now known as Proem Behavioral Health, has exclusive rights to all Sheehan Technology in digital, electronic and pdf versions, except that Dr. Sheehan retains a right to license the paper format of the Sheehan Technology to third parties for distribution as follows: (1) in paper format for any uses; or (2) in fixed-pdf form, paper form, or both for use in clinical or academic research trials or studies.”

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1959221/4024057/Proem_Behavioral_Health_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/proem-behavioral-health-and-dr-david-v-sheehan-issue-joint-statement-301826138.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Giordano Guerrieri (ceo Finera): le PMI non sono reattive e il rischio è di non riuscire a spendere le risorse del PNRR

(Milano 22 maggio 2023) – Milano 22 maggio 2023 – Sono di pochi giorni fa le dichiarazioni di Gio…

Fabio Splendori: “QuoJobis strumento fondamentale nel mondo del lavoro”

(Adnkronos) – Recruiting, formazione, sviluppo, consulenza e outsourcing sono tutti i servizi con…

CSafe Providing Sustainable Thermal Protection for Vyjuvek Gene Therapy from Krystal Biotech

MONROE, Ohio, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CSafe, the largest provider of a complete range of act…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl