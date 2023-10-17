Proman, Mitsubishi sign MoU to develop world-scale ultra low-carbon ammonia plant in Lake Charles, USA

Ottobre 17, 2023

WOLLERAU, Switzerland, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Proman has signed an MoU with Mitsubishi Corporation to explore building a world-scale ultra low-carbon ammonia facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The proposed plant would produce approximately 1.2 million tonnes per year of clean ammonia by incorporating state-of-the-art carbon capture and sequestration technology.

The proposed ultra low-carbon ammonia facility will be located on Proman’s existing site in Lake Charles, adjacent to Proman’s natural gas to methanol plant which is also under development.

Welcoming the agreement, Proman Chief Executive David Cassidy said, “We are delighted to be developing this world-scale ultra low-carbon ammonia facility with Mitsubishi Corporation. Proman is already a leading fertilizer producer, and we are committed to expanding our global production to drive forward ammonia’s critical role as a fertilizer, fuel and decarbonised future energy source. Once completed, this state-of-the-art plant with industry-leading carbon capture technology will be a major step towards meeting the growing demand for ammonia as a clean fuel. We are honoured to be partnering with Mitsubishi on this.”

The Signing Ceremony between Proman and Mitsubishi Corporation took place at the Third International Conference on Fuel Ammonia (CFA), organised by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Ammonia produced at the facility will be primarily exported to Japan as a clean fuel to reduce emissions from coal-fired power plants, in line with Japan’s national strategy to grow domestic ammonia consumption to help achieve its decarbonisation goals.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Proman:

Proman is an integrated energy company and one of the world’s largest methanol and fertilizer producers.

Ammonia-based fertilizers play a vital role in achieving food security and supporting the growing global population. In September 2023, Proman announced financial close of a US$1.5bn investment in a 2,220 tonnes per day ammonia plant in Topolobampo, Mexico, with construction now underway. The investment will expand Proman’s ammonia production capacity to 2.8 million tonnes per annum.

Proman is committed to developing lower-carbon and green methanol and ammonia as cleaner alternatives to fossil fuels, offering a pathway to drastically cutting emissions in a range of sectors including transport and heavy industry.

Headquartered in Switzerland, with assets in the United States, Trinidad and Oman, and ongoing expansion into Mexico, Canada and the UAE, Proman is a global leader in methanol, fertilizer and other products such as melamine. We have extensive experience in project management, petrochemical plant construction and operations, marketing and logistics, and shipping. www.proman.org

About Mitsubishi:

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates businesses together with its offices and subsidiaries worldwide, as well as with its global network of around 1,700 group companies.

MC has 10 Business Groups that operate across virtually every industry: Natural Gas, Industrial Materials, Chemicals Solution, Mineral Resources, Industrial Infrastructure, Automotive & Mobility, Food Industry, Consumer Industry, Power Solution and Urban Development. Through these 10 Business Groups plus the addition of its Industry Digital Transformation Group and Next-Generation Energy Business Group, MC’s current activities have expanded far beyond its traditional trading operations to include project development, production and manufacturing operations, working in collaboration with our trusted partners around the globe.

With an unwavering commitment to conducting business with integrity and fairness, MC remains fully dedicated to growing its businesses while contributing to a prosperous society.

