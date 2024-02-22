Prosimo Introduces the Industry’s First AI Suite for Multi-Cloud Networking

Febbraio 22, 2024

Enterprises can provision connectivity for AI workloads and data services in minutes, avoiding time-consuming legacy connectivity methods.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Prosimo, a leader in multi-cloud networking software, today announced AI Suite for Multi-Cloud Networking, empowering teams to bring AI workloads to market faster.

While the benefits of AI are clear, many Enterprises have been slow to adopt it because their legacy systems are hindering their progress. AI Suite for Multi-Cloud Networking gives organizations everything they need for AI readiness in one vertically integrated platform.

“AI adoption has changed requirements for cloud networking dramatically – increasing cross-cloud interactions, bringing the need to secure AI workloads and data, as well as expecting high-quality rapid decisions,” said Prosimo co-founder and CEO Ramesh Prabagaran. “We are solving both problems in one – multi-cloud networking for AI to help speed up adoption of AI, and AIOps for faster decision making.”

Prosimo takes a full lifecycle approach, offering two key capabilities:

“There’s a rush going on now to build up these enterprise AI environments, but it’s challenging for companies to manage their infrastructure across multiple different clouds,” said Bob Laliberte, principal analyst at ESG. “The ideal solution ties everything together and gives you information about how everything runs.”

Multi-Cloud Networking for AI: Ensures Scalability and Security for AI Infrastructure

Prosimo AI Suite for Multi-Cloud Networking is a full-stack, cloud-native platform that understands connectivity needs across L3 to L7 and enables enterprises to take advantage of cloud-native connectivity designed for AI. Prosimo’s multi-cloud networking fabric is built from the ground up to support next-generation AI workloads in these key areas:

Nebula: AI Ops for Multi-Cloud Networking: Nebula Multi-Cloud Network Assistant Delivers 60-80% Faster Mean Time to Resolution and 60+% Lower Cloud Networking Costs.

Nebula Multi-Cloud Network Assistant is Prosimo’s conversational AI assistant for cloud networking. Teams can query their network using natural language and get intelligent recommendations powered by Prosimo’s large language model (LLM), the only LLM that incorporates data across multiple classes addressing the top three pain points for cloud ops teams:

To learn more about the only stack that can solve the immediate challenges faced by enterprises today and enable them to build future-proof infrastructure, go to AI Suite for MCN.

About ProsimoProsimo delivers a simplified multi-cloud infrastructure for distributed enterprise cloud journeys. Companies innovate faster and remain in control with the Prosimo integrated stack. This stack combines cloud networking, performance, security, observability, and cost management—all powered by data insights and machine learning models with autonomous cloud networking to reduce complexity and risk. Cloud-forward enterprises, including F100, have successfully adopted Prosimo to roll out revenue-generating applications, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate positive business outcomes. Prosimo is venture-backed by marquee investors such as General Catalyst, WRVI Capital, and Blackrock. For more information, visit https://www.prosimo.io.

