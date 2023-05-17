app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Providence-based “Biotech start up” EpiVax Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Maggio 17, 2023

– PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — EpiVax, Inc. (“EpiVax”) is celebrating its 25th birthday by renewing the company’s commitment to improving human health everywhere while highlighting the development of groundbreaking tools by the company. In addition, EpiVax is celebrating the work of two not-for-profit organizations that have been partners with EpiVax for nearly all of those 25 years.

EpiVax is an innovative research organization that develops computer algorithms and toolkits to assess immunogenicity and design vaccines, in addition to having invented a wide range of products that allow for the modulation of immune responses.

Examples of these cutting-edge tools include:

In addition to the lineup of tools that EpiVax has rolled out over the past 25 years, the company has hit many milestones worth celebrating. EpiVax has generated, more than $100M in commercial contracts  and federal grant income and has grown from 4 to 40 employees. EpiVax is the first immunoinformatics company to have deliver web-based tools for vaccine and biologics design to clients, beginning in 2006.

EpiVax is honored to expand its impact on human health by supporting non-profit organizations through donations and the active volunteer efforts of its team members.  

Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic (CEHC) is located near EpiVax’s headquarters in the Valley neighborhood of Providence. CEHC provides walk-in primary care to more than 2,000 uninsured immigrants and refugees in Rhode Island. With the support of neighborhood (and EpiVax) volunteers, CEHC provided free COVID testing and distributed more than 17,000 COVID vaccines to uninsured residents of Providence during the pandemic. CEHC’s walk in clinic, called CHEER, has been estimated to save more than $500,000 per year in Emergency Room costs for uninsured individuals. EpiVax supports CEHC by providing financial support for the salary of the Quality Assurance reviewer at the clinic.

GAIA Vaccine Foundation (GAIA VF) has also been supported by EpiVax since its inception with in-kind contributions such as free office space and direct involvement by EpiVax’s CEO. Dedicated to improving access to vaccines, GAIA VF has initiated innovative projects such Corona Kele, a COVID vaccine confidence building project for residents of Bamako, Mali, West Africa.

VaxGivesBack is the EpiVax employee-led corporate responsibility committee. The committee organizes volunteer opportunities and giving campaigns that support local organizations in need. Together, EpiVax and VaxGivesBack contribute $50,000 annually to not-for-profits in the lower income neighborhoods of Olneyville and Valley.

About EpiVax:

EpiVax is a 25-year old privately-held biotechnology company located in Providence, RI, with a broad portfolio of projects including vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases, autoimmunity and cancer. Scientists at EpiVax, led by co-founders Annie De Groot, MD and Bill Martin, are leaders in the field of immunogenicity risk assessment for vaccines and biologics. The ISPRI and iVAX toolkits for therapeutics and vaccines are used by a global roster of companies. Visit www.epivax.com for more information.

Press Contact:Katie Porter, Business Development ManagerEpiVaxkporter@epivax.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/providence-based-biotech-start-up-epivax-celebrates-25th-anniversary-301827416.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Festival Nazionale delle Università, aperti a Roma i lavori della seconda edizione

(17 maggio 2023) – 17 maggio 2023 – Si sono aperti i lavori della seconda edizione del Festival N…

Festival Nazionale delle Università: dialogo costante tra intelligenza artificiale, etica della persona e impresa

(17 maggio 2023) – 17 maggio 2023 – L’intelligenza artificiale è il focus della seconda edizione …

Festival Nazionale delle Università: intelligenza artificiale tra istruzione e sanità

(Adnkronos) – 17 maggio 2023. Prima giornata ricca di incontri e tavole rotonde per la seconda ed…

APPLETON ESTATE JAMAICA RUM LAUNCHES 17 YEAR OLD LEGEND, PAYING TRIBUTE TO THE ICONIC RUM FROM THE ORIGINAL MAI TAI COCKTAIL

– Based on the legendary spirit’s original formula, the 17 YEAR OLD LEGEND is an exquisite and h…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl