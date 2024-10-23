PSPDFKit rebrands as Nutrient after tripling revenue since strategic investment from Insight Partners in 2021

23 Ottobre 2024

AI-powered document SDKs, low-code solutions, and a workflow automation platform deliver the building blocks to accelerate digital transformation in modern businesses.

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — PSPDFKit, the leading document processing technology and workflow automation platform, today announced it has rebranded as Nutrient. After a strategic investment from global software investor Insight Partners in 2021, PSPDFKit acquired document processing technology from industry leaders ORPALIS, Aquaforest, and Muhimbi, as well as the complementary workflow automation platform Integrify.

Having fully integrated the acquired companies, Nutrient is now able to deliver a cohesive portfolio of solutions that enhance, secure, and accelerate innovation in an organization’s document ecosystem. Documents have been and continue to be the foundational medium for exchanging and recording knowledge. Modern document tools are critical for developers and their organizations to build document experiences that exceed the expectations and meet the needs of 21st century users.

“In a world that innovates so fast, digital documents continue to be limited by the constraints and use cases of the ’90s,” said Jonathan Rhyne, co-founder and CEO of Nutrient. “We are on a mission to change that by evolving the way people experience and interact with documents.”

Nutrient provides an unrivaled breadth of modern document tools that developers and IT professionals need to deliver on the promise of digital transformation. By building with Nutrient software development kits (SDKs), product leaders and developers are able to create seamless, secure, and scalable document experiences. Whether building web, mobile, server, or cloud-based microservice applications, Nutrient SDKs help developers integrate document functionality — from viewing, signing, and form filling, to conversion, generation, authoring, and much more. Nutrient enables organizations to streamline document workflows and scale operations with off-the-shelf, low-code solutions and backend automation. With Nutrient’s Workflow Automation Platform, IT leaders and citizen developers can build structured, efficient, and auditable workflows for every department with a platform that’s easy to implement, use, and scale.

“Nutrient’s leading-edge document processing technology accelerated our PDF previewing capabilities in the Box mobile app, helping us achieve our mobile UX goals months earlier than planned,” said Klaudyna Szpara, a product manager at Box, the Intelligent Content Cloud.

Today, Nutrient powers thousands of global organizations, including more than 15 percent of Global 500 brands, thousands of commercial businesses across 80 nations, and more than 130 public sector organizations in 24 countries. Nutrient customers span nearly every vertical industry — from architecture, construction, and engineering to finance, healthcare, and software as a service.

In 2022, Stax, a market-leading consulting firm, estimated the total addressable U.S. commercial market for document developer tools to be nearly $1.9 billion — a remarkable 79 percent increase from 2019. This growth is fueled by new use cases and the accelerated shift to digital documents. Stax also projected that meeting the needs of all B2B document developer tools could potentially double the total addressable market, further enhancing Nutrient’s market position.

Nutrient is strategically positioned to capitalize on the acceleration of digital transformation, which is expected to drive growth by addressing a broader range of document and workflow use cases across various industries. The acquisitions of Muhimbi, ORPALIS, and Aquaforest in 2022 and Integrify in 2024 have significantly bolstered Nutrient’s capabilities, enabling the company to provide an unrivaled breadth of comprehensive solutions.

Register today for the upcoming Nutrient Q4 product release webinar on November 14, 2024, and learn more at www.nutrient.io.

About NutrientNutrient delivers the building blocks to accelerate digital transformation for modern businesses. Nutrient’s SDKs, cloud-based document processing, low-code solutions for M365, and workflow automation platform transform document ecosystems. The company powers thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than 15 percent of Global 500 brands, thousands of commercial businesses across 80 nations, and more than 130 public sector organizations in 24 countries. Backed by Insight Partners and based in Raleigh, N.C., Nutrient operates offices in England, France, and Austria. Nutrient is on a mission to evolve the human experience with documents, and its products are the integration of industry-leading document and workflow automation technology from PSPDFKit, ORPALIS, Aquaforest, Muhimbi, and Integrify. To learn more, visit www.nutrient.io.

