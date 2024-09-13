app-menu Social mobile

PUBNUB ANNOUNCES ILLUMINATE FOR SPORTS, MEDIA, AND ENTERTAINMENT

13 Settembre 2024

Powerful new addition to real-time platform increases viewer engagement and accelerates monetization of streaming apps

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — PubNub, the leading platform for building, managing, and monetizing real-time apps, announced the launch of PubNub Illuminate for Sports, Media, and Entertainment at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam.

PubNub Illuminate’s low-code analytics and decisioning platform gives streaming app owners and managers, technical producers, and monetization strategists the ability to instantly and easily:

PubNub is chosen by the world’s leading sports, media, and entertainment companies to power their streaming apps

Streaming app developers around the world rely on PubNub to deliver interactive experiences that scale effortlessly with unlimited concurrent users, so they never worry about audience or activity spikes. They use PubNub’s real-time APIs to deliver engaging interactive features and fan experiences like watch-and-play games, live trivia, betting, community and private in-app chat, and more. With the addition of Illuminate, PubNub gives its sports, media, and entertainment customers the ability to optimize revenue generation and maximize app ROI.

About PubNub

PubNub is a single platform to build, manage, and monetize real-time interactive experiences in any app, regardless of purpose, scale, or complexity. Founded in 2010, over 2000 companies including DAZN, 17Live, LiveNation, FanHub, NCAA, LiveLike, FanAmp, and SportBuff rely on PubNub to deliver a comprehensive set of core building blocks to easily build live viewer experiences that are secure, scalable, compliant, and engaging.

Join PubNub at IBC 2024, 13 – 16 September in Hall 5, Booth H25For more information, visit us at: https://www.pubnub.com.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960824/PubNub_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pubnub-announces-illuminate-for-sports-media-and-entertainment-302246463.html

