Pudu Robotics’ PUDU T300 Achieves CE-MD and CE-RED Certifications, Empowering Global Smart Manufacturing with International Safety Standards

10 Marzo 2025

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pudu Robotics, a global leader in service robotics sector,  today announced its innovative industrial delivery robot, the PUDU T300, has obtained both the CE-MD (Machinery Directive) and CE-RED (Radio Equipment Directive) certificates by TÜV SÜD, a world-renowned testing and certification organization. These certifications validate the robot’s full compliance with the EN ISO 3691-4 and EN 1175 standards — critical benchmarks for safety, wireless performance, and functional reliability in industrial automation. The milestone underscores Pudu Robotics’ commitment to delivering secure, market-ready solutions for global enterprises.

Designed to transform internal logistics in manufacturing environments, the PUDU T300 is Pudu Robotics’ flagship industrial delivery robot. With a remarkable payload capacity of 300 kilograms, it effortlessly handles material transport across production lines, inter-zone deliveries, and quality inspection sample transfers. Powered by cutting-edge PUDU VSLAM+ visual positioning technology, LiDAR, and SLAM navigation, the T300 adapts seamlessly to dynamic factory layouts without requiring costly infrastructure changes. Its autonomous charging and rapid battery swap capabilities ensure uninterrupted 24/7 operation, boosting productivity in even the most demanding settings.

The T300 integrates multi-layered safety systems, including 360° LiDAR, depth cameras, collision-resistant edges, and emergency stop functions. These features ensure compliance with human-robot collaboration standards, enabling safe operation in complex environments like assembly lines and hazardous material zones.

By securing CE certifications through TÜV SÜD’s rigorous evaluation, the T300 meets EU requirements for mechanical safety and electromagnetic compatibility, clearing its entry into regulated industries such as automotive, biopharmaceuticals, and logistics across Europe. The certifications also streamline expansion into North America and Southeast Asia, offering enterprises a risk-mitigated solution for automation upgrades.

In safety-sensitive fields like chemical and food processing, the T300’s certified design provides critical protection against operational liabilities. TÜV SÜD’s globally recognized endorsement further establishes the robot as a compliance benchmark in the competitive AMR market. Currently, the T300 is widely utilized in sectors such as automotive manufacturing, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, aiding numerous enterprises in achieving intelligent transformation in logistics.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds over a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company’s robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped over 80,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2637484/image_5011564_11068651.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492578/Pudu_Robotics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pudu-robotics-pudu-t300-achieves-ce-md-and-ce-red-certifications-empowering-global-smart-manufacturing-with-international-safety-standards-302396630.html

