PWE Announces plans for CAC 2025 while Concluding Shanghai Major 2024

18 Dicembre 2024

SHANGHAI, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024, hosted by Perfect World Esports (PWE), concluded at 8:25 PM of December 15, 2024 with a thrilling victory for Team Spirit. In a nail-biting grand final, Team Spirit edged out FaZe Clan 2-1 to claim their first-ever Major championship title. The tournament also made history as Danil Kryshkovets (known as “donk”) became the youngest Major champion and MVP in the history of the competition.

Blending Esports with Chinese Culture

According to Sam Gu, CEO of Perfect World Co., Ltd., the company spent nearly two years preparing for the event. Gu stated: “Our goal was to create a world-class tournament that attracts global attention while integrating Chinese cultural elements and Shanghai’s unique charm”.

Gu highlighted the digital consumption potentials brought by international esports events, describing them as an integral part of the immersive experience economy to satisfy the cultural and spiritual needs of young people while driving local development in areas such as tourism, urban construction, cultural exchange and technology.

The Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024 delivered on its goal. During the semifinals, audiences were treated to a performance of Hua Lian (Painted Face), the first-ever Chinese-language CS music kit, and Ay Hei, the first music kit in a Chinese minority language. These crossovers between esports and intangible cultural heritage left a lasting impression on attendees.

Looking Ahead

The Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024 has concluded with great success, but the excitement doesn’t stop here. Perfect World Esports announced plans for the CS Asia Championships (CAC 2025), featuring 16 teams competing in China after qualifying through regional online events in Europe, Americas and Asia. The next chapter in competitive esports is already on the horizon.

