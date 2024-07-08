Qamcom DDS and DeStor Partner to Enhance Data Security and Privacy

8 Luglio 2024

BRUSSELS, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Qamcom DDS is making its entry into the Decentralized Storage Services market by signing with DeStor, the market leader in Web3 storage solutions. The partnership aims to provide enhanced security, robustness, and petabyte-scale storage services.

DeStor’s platform offers verifiable storage solutions that ensure data integrity and availability through daily data verification. This partnership allows Qamcom DDS to store its extensive data securely and efficiently, ensuring confidentiality and protection, perfectly aligning with the company’s core values of user privacy and security.

Johan Lassing, Co-Founder & CEO of Qamcom, shared his excitement: “In collaboration with DeStor and Filecoin Foundation we can now develop technologies that improve how humanity stores, shares, and accesses information. We are excited about being involved in building solutions that are more efficient, secure, and accessible, empowering individuals and organizations to take control of their data.”

“We are excited to partner with Qamcom to advance innovation in the decentralized storage ecosystem,” said Jennifer King, Co-Founder & CEO, DeStor. “This partnership is crucial for scaling our presence in the European market and bringing advanced, robust solutions from Filecoin storage providers like Decentrally to market. Our goal is to offer a simple and easy-to-use interface that delivers on the promise of enhanced security and reliability.”

The partnership is off to a promising start with collaborations already secured with Swedish startups YayPal, a Web3 gaming studio with over 500,000 users for its flagship game Yay Ride, and Fieldstream, an AI marketing analytics platform. By integrating with Qamcom DDS technology, YayPal and Fieldstream ensure that data remains confidential and protected.

“We believe that Qamcom Decentralized Storage Solution is the future,” said YayPal CEO, Benny Lundström. “Our users deserve the highest level of security, and this partnership allows us to deliver just that.”

“We are using large quantities of macro data such as economic forecast, inflation, unemployment, consumer confidence and fiscal policy data in our global models and Qamcom provides a very cost efficient and innovative solution that meets our needs for storing this type of data.” Said Staffan Engström, CEO of Fieldstream and continues, “We are very happy to partner with leading technology companies such as Qamcom and DeStor. Data security is our top priority and we are always looking to be in the forefront of using the most secure solutions.”

About Qamcom DDSQamcom is a knowledge-based research and technology company within hardware, software and system development bridging the gap between research, technology and business. Qamcom DDS specializes in decentralized storage solutions, providing robust security and privacy features. Their technology ensures data integrity while empowering users to control their digital assets.

About DeStorDeStor is a leader in decentralized storage solutions, leveraging blockchain technology to provide secure, scalable, and verifiable storage services. Focused on integrating Web3 technologies with enterprise applications, DeStor connects data owners with Filecoin storage providers through a cutting-edge marketplace. Emphasizing integrity, clarity, and expertise, DeStor is at the forefront of transforming data storage for the modern age. Explore DeStor’s solutions and join the decentralized storage revolution at [DeStor.com] (https://destor.com).

About FieldstreamFieldstream is a Stockholm-based AIaaS-platform that optimizes investments in marketing for global brands. With a team of experts in AI, statistics, advertising, and media, Fieldstream is setting a new standard in marketing strategy and analytics.

About YayPalYayPal is a trailblazing Web3 gaming studio at the forefront of innovation, merging data-driven insights with captivating gameplay. Our ecosystem of casual Move 2 Play hybrid mobile games harnesses the power of AI to create an immersive and healthy gaming experience. With a steadfast commitment to user privacy and security, YayPal is set to revolutionize the gaming industry, delivering unparalleled entertainment while safeguarding our community

About Filecoin FoundationFilecoin Foundation’s mission is to preserve humanity’s most important information, as well as to facilitate the open source governance of the Filecoin network, fund research and development projects for decentralized technologies, and support the growth of the Filecoin ecosystem and community.

