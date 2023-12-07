app-menu Social mobile

Qn-SOLAR Achieves 4.5GW Global Sales in 2023, Expands Market Strategies for Future Growth

Dicembre 7, 2023

SHANGHAI, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Qn-SOLAR, an evolving solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer, has achieved significant growth in 2023, surpassing 4.5GW in global sales. The company has expanded its market reach from Europe and Brazil to a global scale, including Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, North America, and South America. By forming localized teams, Qn-SOLAR has optimized its localization strategy to support business expansion and cater to diverse customer needs.

“We are incredibly proud of our achievements thus far and have the utmost confidence in our team’s capabilities as we continue to drive Qn-SOLAR’s growth. In the future, our business will be divided into four key sectors: PV manufacturing and renewable energy power plant investments, energy storage investments, hydrogen energy, and green power supply. Moreover, we are committed to responding to the global call for zero carbon emissions and actively contributing to a sustainable future,” said Stephen Cai, Chairman and Co-founder of Qn-SOLAR.

Highlights of 2023

Looking Ahead to 2024

The journey continues for Qn-SOLAR to further solidify its global expansion. The company has set its sights on a global sales target of 10GW in 2024, with a steadfast commitment to expanding its presence in markets worldwide. A key focus of their agenda is active participation in prominent industry exhibitions. Qn-SOLAR plans to showcase its offerings at renowned events such as Intersolar in Europe and Brazil, Solar Power International (SPI) in the United States, World Future Energy Summit (WFES) in Abu Dhabi, the PV Expo Tokyo in Japan, the ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2024 (ASEW) in Bangkok, Thailand, and Key Energy 2024 in Italy. These exhibitions serve as pivotal platforms for Qn-SOLAR to engage with industry experts, forge valuable connections, and showcase their cutting-edge solutions on a global scale.

The future for the solar industry holds immense potential, and Qn-SOLAR is poised to embrace it.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2294180/IMAGE.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qn-solar-achieves-4-5gw-global-sales-in-2023–expands-market-strategies-for-future-growth-302007310.html

