Qobuz, the leader in high-quality music streaming, expands into Japan

PARIS, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Qobuz, the French pioneer in high-quality music streaming, takes a major step with its launch in Japan, the world’s second-largest music market. This expansion marks a decisive turning point in its international development.

A strategic expansion into a key market

Qobuz enters the Japanese market, its 26th country. This move is part of the platform’s accelerated international expansion: since its launch in the United States in 2019, Qobuz has entered 15 new markets in just four years.

Qobuz’s move into Japan, following the acquisition of e-onkyo music in 2021, marks its commitment to a high-potential market, in a country where the offering remains limited and dominated by a few major players. Japan, known for its demanding audience in terms of sound quality, appears to be a promising market for Qobuz.

Georges Fornay, Deputy CEO of Qobuz, comments: “We are proud to offer the Japanese a valuable musical experience combining exceptional sound quality, editorial richness, and musical discovery. This expansion into the world’s second-largest music market comes at an ideal time and strengthens our position as the undisputed benchmark for high-quality streaming and downloading.”

Qobuz, the alternative to the streaming giants

As a global reference in high-quality sound, Qobuz stands out for its singular approach. The platform offers a unique experience combining three fundamental pillars: high-resolution streaming, high-resolution downloads, and cutting-edge editorial content. The platform offers an incomparable listening experience with uncompromised and uncompressed audio quality (16-bit to 24-Bit/up to 192 kHz, DXD and DSD).

Qobuz is a true cultural medium, offering a dedicated community of music enthusiasts an environment conducive to rich and varied music discovery. Its magazine features a rich editorial content, eclectic musical selections, and hand-crafted playlists covering all genres.

In Japan, users will benefit from the Qobuz offer, combining streaming and downloading.

About QobuzFounded in 2007, Qobuz is a French streaming and downloading platform and a pioneer in high-quality sound, accessible in 26 countries. With over 100 million tracks in lossless quality (CD), high-resolution quality (24-bit up to 192 kHz), DXD, and DSD, Qobuz offers the richest Hi-Res catalog and exclusive editorial content. Qobuz is a Hi-Res Audio licensee of the Japan Audio Society (JAS).

