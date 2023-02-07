Qonto relies on Qover’s orchestration platform for its new card insurance offer

Febbraio 7, 2023

BRUSSELS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leading European business finance solution Qonto has partnered with embedded insurance orchestration provider Qover to streamline their insurance operations.

Qover’s modular embedded insurance orchestration platform enables companies like Qonto to integrate tailored insurance products for a better user experience, while simplifying program management through transparent claims data.

The new insurance program was designed based on real input from Qonto’s customers – largely SMEs and freelancers. All 350,000+ businesses across France, Germany, Spain and Italy now have access to various levels of travel, fraud and purchase protection depending on their payment card.

“We’re happy to launch the new card insurance offer to our clients together with Qover,” says Albertine Lecointe, VP of Strategy at Qonto. “As a customer-centric company, we strive to offer the best solutions to our clients. Embedding the Qover offer is seamless and easy, while creating a lot of value for our clients.”

“We’re excited to partner with someone who shares the same tech-driven approach,” says Quentin Colmant, CEO & Co-founder of Qover. “We both strive to make insurance simple and transparent for Qonto as a business and their clients. The modularity of our embedded insurance orchestration platform means that Qonto can decide which insurance services they need – from advising on the right product to streamlining operations to providing clear performance data to track the progression of their program. I’m hopeful for how this collaboration will continue to evolve.”

About Qover

Qover is an InsurTech that adds completely tailored cover to a company’s digital experience, increasing its opportunities to grow and decreasing the cost of insurance as the business scales.

Qover’s Pan-European embedded insurance orchestration platform provides seamless digital insurance experiences to over 2.5 million users across 32 different countries, and works with longstanding partners like Revolut, Monese, Rewire and many others.

About Qonto

Qonto is the leading European business finance solution. It simplifies everything from everyday banking and financing to bookkeeping, invoicing and spend management. With its fast and innovative product, highly responsive customer service and transparent prices, Qonto energises SMEs and freelancers so that they can achieve more.

