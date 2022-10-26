QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2023

Ottobre 26, 2022

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — QS Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) released today the inaugural QS World University Rankings: Sustainability, a new framework to evaluate how universities are taking action to tackle the world’s most pressing environmental and social issues. Jessica Turner, CEO at QS, said: “QS aims to provide prospective students with independent insights into university records in improving sustainability and support universities in monitoring their progress as they strive to implement their ESG[1] strategies and find solutions to unprecedented global challenges.”

The overall rank of the 700 universities featured is determined by the sum of their scores in two categories:

UC Berkely is the global leader, followed by the University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia. The University of Edinburgh (4th) is the top British institution while The University of New South Wales and The University of Sydney—share fifth place. The University of Tokyo (7th) is Asia’s leader. UPenn, Yale and The University of Auckland complete the top-10.

The US dominates the rankings with 135 universities, followed by the UK (67), Germany (39), Mainland China (37), Australia (33) and Italy (31).

[1] Environmental, Social, Governance

