QUALITRU SAMPLING SYSTEMS INTRODUCES NEW TRUSTREAM7 SEPTUM EU TO HELP ENHANCE FOOD SAFETY AND QUALITY

Marzo 8, 2023

– — New Aseptic Sampling Product Now Available in Europe —

OAKDALE, Minn., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — QualiTru Sampling Systems (formerly known as QMI), leaders in the science of aseptic and representative sampling equipment for the food and dairy industries, announced the launch of a new TruStream7 Septum EU, which has been designed specifically to serve dairy and liquid food processing companies in Europe.

The state-of-the-art septum, which allows individual samples to be drawn from seven distinct channels, dramatically reduces the risk of introducing contaminants during the sampling process, is EC1935/2004 compliant and rated up to 87oC. It is also Food Contact compliant per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards, and free of BPA, Phthalates and Latex.

The TruStream7 Septum EU enables dairy and liquid food processors, and dairy farmers, to enhance food safety and quality processes by performing aseptic inline process monitoring simply, and cost-efficiently. Aseptic inline process monitoring, which is part of system hygiene monitoring, allows for proactive sampling and testing protocols and can enhance food quality and safety through the early identification and mitigation of in-process microbial risks. QualiTru is proud to offer its sampling products with a network of global partners who can provide onsite service and local stock.

“Finished product sampling provides a global overview of the production but is of very limited interest for root cause analysis in case of deviation. This is where inline sampling is needed, to track the deviation at its source. As one needs to be intrusive in an often-closed process, it is paramount to perform aseptic sampling, protecting both the factory sample for further analysis and the production process. Not all available solutions are fit for purpose. Choose wisely how you want to do this,” said François Bourdichon, Ph.D., Food Safety Microbiologist and Chair of the Standing Committee on Microbiological Hygiene, International Dairy Federation..

About QualiTru Sampling SystemsSince 1983, QualiTru has been the pioneering leader in the science of aseptic and representative sampling. Known for its expertise and commitment to building awareness of aseptic sampling as a critical means of ensuring consumer health and food safety, QualiTru’s innovative sampling technologies are used to help the dairy and liquid food industries produce safe, high-quality products in over 30 countries worldwide.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1664502/QualiTru_Sampling_System_Rebrands_Website_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qualitru-sampling-systems-introduces-new-trustream7-septum-eu-to-help-enhance-food-safety-and-quality-301765315.html

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA' SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI)

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

