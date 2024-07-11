Quantinuum and Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) Hartree Centre partner to advance quantum innovation and development in the UK

11 Luglio 2024

BROOMFIELD, Colo. and LONDON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Quantinuum, the world’s largest integrated quantum computing company, has signed a Joint Statement of Endeavour with the STFC Hartree Centre, one of Europe’s largest supercomputing centers dedicated to industry engagement. The partnership will provide UK industrial and scientific users access to Quantinuum’s H-Series, the world’s highest-performing trapped-ion quantum computers, via the cloud and on-premise.

“Research and scientific discovery are central to our culture at Quantinuum, and we are proud to support the pioneers at the Hartree Centre,” said Raj Hazra, CEO of Quantinuum. “As we accelerate quantum computing, the Hartree Centre and the UK quantum ecosystem will be on the forefront of building solutions powered by quantum computers at scale.”

Both organizations aim to support UK businesses and research organizations in exploring quantum advantage in quantum chemistry, computational biology, quantum artificial intelligence and quantum-augmented cybersecurity. The UK has a strong global reputation in each domain, and quantum computing is expected to accelerate development in the coming years.

“Quantinuum’s H-Series hardware will benefit scientists across various areas of research, including exascale computing algorithms, fusion energy development, climate resilience and more,” said Kate Royse, Director of the STFC Hartree Centre. “This partnership also furthers our five-year plan to unlock the high growth potential of advanced digital technologies for UK industry.”

The Hartree Centre is part of the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) – within UK Research and Innovation – building on a wealth of established scientific heritage and a network of international expertise. The center’s experts collaborate with industry and the research community to explore the latest technologies, upskill teams and apply practical digital solutions across supercomputing, data science and AI.

Quantinuum’s H-Series quantum computers are the highest-performing in the world, having consistently held the world record for quantum volume, a widely used benchmark for quantum computing performance, for over three years and currently standing at 220.

In April 2024, Quantinuum and Microsoft reported a breakthrough demonstration of four reliable logical qubits using quantum error correction – an important technology necessary for practical quantum computing. During the same month, Quantinuum extended its industry leadership with its H-Series computer becoming the first to achieve “three 9s” – 99.9% – two-qubit gate fidelity across all qubit pairs in a production device, a critical milestone that enables fault-tolerant quantum computing.

This achievement was immediately available to Quantinuum customers, who depend on using the very best quantum hardware and software, enabling them to push the boundaries on new solutions in areas such as materials development, drug discovery, machine learning, cybersecurity, and financial services.

Quantinuum – formerly known as Cambridge Quantum prior to its 2021 combination with Honeywell Quantum Solutions – was one of the UK government’s delivery partners, following the 2014 launch of the National Quantum Technologies Programme. Cambridge Quantum ran the Quantum Readiness Programme for several years to inspire UK business and industry to invest in quantum computing to explore the potential use cases of this revolutionary technology.

Earlier this year, Quantinuum was selected as a winner in the £15m SBRI Quantum Catalyst Fund, to support the UK Government in delivering the benefits of quantum technologies, with an initial focus on simulating actinide chemistry using quantum computers.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum, the world’s largest integrated quantum company, pioneers powerful quantum computers and advanced software solutions. Quantinuum’s technology drives breakthroughs in materials discovery, cybersecurity, and next-gen quantum AI. With over 500 employees, including 370+ scientists and engineers, Quantinuum leads the quantum computing revolution across continents.

About The STFC Hartree Centre

The Hartree Centre helps UK businesses and organisations of any size to explore and adopt supercomputing, data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for enhanced productivity, smarter innovation and economic growth.

Backed by significant UK government funding and strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as the University of Liverpool, the Hartree Centre is home to some of the most advanced digital technologies and experts in the UK.

In 2021, the Hartree National Centre for Digital Innovation (HNCDI) programme was established to provide a safe and supportive environment for UK businesses and public sector organisations to acquire the skills needed to adopt AI, develop proofs-of-concept and de-risk investment into emerging digital technologies such as quantum computing.

The Hartree Centre is part of the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC).

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458691/Quantinuum_H2_1.jpg

