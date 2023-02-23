app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Queclink Launches Two Dual SIM LTE & Wi-Fi Routers for Fast and Secure Industrial Connectivity

Febbraio 23, 2023

SHANGHAI, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Queclink Wireless Solutions, a global manufacturer of Internet of Things (IoT) hardware, announced the launch of two LTE Cat 4 industrial routers with dual SIM cards. The WR201LEU is available in Europe, and the WR201LG with GNSS positioning is sold worldwide. These industrial routers offer robust data security, high reliability and fast deployment, making them ideal for applications such as Medical Device Networking, Security System, Vending Machine, and Intelligent Transportation.

Queclink’s industrial routers feature a rugged and durable design, ensuring high reliability and stable data communication. These products come with the following benefits:

Based on the aforementioned advantages, Queclink’s industrial routers can provide stable network support and access for various applications.

Queclink’s industrial routers provide a durable solution that meets the harsh requirements of the industrial environment based on the following features:

With years of experience in wireless communication and robust R&D capabilities, Queclink delivers industrial router products with high technical standards. The company designed the product line with multiple series and models, taking into account various application scenarios and diverse customer needs. Queclink’s after-sales service system ensures timely and effective support for its customers.

About Queclink Wireless Solutions

Queclink develops, manufactures, and delivers hardware that enables the world’s most innovative IoT solutions. As a leading manufacturer, our footprint sprawls into over 140 countries, with more than 52 million devices in the market. Queclink is a publicly traded company (Stock: 300590.SZ).

For more information about Queclink, please visit our Website, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2008351/WR201_router_PR.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2008352/WR201_router_PR__2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/queclink-launches-two-dual-sim-lte–wi-fi-routers-for-fast-and-secure-industrial-connectivity-301754047.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Schneider Electric: nuovi strumenti digital twin per la decarbonizzazione e l’efficienza operativa delle utility del settore idrico e dei distretti energetici

(Adnkronos) – Stezzano (BG) 23 febbraio 2023 – Schneider Electric, il leader nella trasformazione…

Building Full-Stack Containers to Drive the Evolution of Telco Cloud Native

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Beginning with the establishment of ETSI ISG NFV,…

Infosys Collaborates with Microsoft to Accelerate Industry Adoption of Cloud

Infosys Cobalt and Microsoft Cloud solutions will help businesses uncover value and accelerate en…

Vodafone lancia un’offerta imperdibile per chi ha il telefono fisso in casa

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 23 Febbraio 2023. Siamo tutti ormai abituati a pensare che senza internet -…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl