Queclink Unveils the GL601 Solar-Powered Asset Tracker for Seamless Intermodal Transportation

30 Settembre 2024

SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Queclink, the world-leading IoT device and solution provider, today launches its latest innovation, the GL601. This solar-powered device is engineered specifically for intermodal transportation and container management, addressing the evolving needs of the global logistics market.

The GL601 is Queclink’s first solar-charging asset tracker with an integrated solar panel that allows it to operate autonomously for 10 years without manual recharging. This self-sustaining capability ensures continuous and reliable performance throughout the device’s lifecycle. Even in low-light conditions, the built-in 12000mAh battery provides a 5-year standby time with daily pings or a 5-month standby time with hourly reporting, offering unparalleled flexibility to meet various tracking requirements.

The GL601 supports customisable reporting intervals, enabling users to tailor the frequency of location updates based on specific trip needs. This means that if a shipment requires more frequent updates during critical stages, users can increase the reporting frequency accordingly. Conversely, during less critical stages, the reporting frequency can be reduced to conserve power.

The device’s built-in motion sensor further enhances this functionality by detecting changes in transportation mode, such as from truck to ship. When such a change is detected, the device can automatically adjust its reporting intervals to optimize the balance between tracking accuracy and power consumption.

The GL601 is encased in an IP67-rated waterproof casing and is designed to be ATEX-compatible for use in hazardous environments. This robust design ensures the device can withstand the harshest conditions, while its flat, streamlined shape allows for seamless attachment to most containers, easily mounted using either screws or magnets, cutting costs on installation fees. Featuring a light sensor on the back for tamper detection, the device triggers an immediate alert if unauthorized removal or tampering occurs, enabling prompt response to potential theft risks.

Equipped with BLE capabilities, the GL601 serves as an ideal Bluetooth gateway, facilitating seamless integration with various Bluetooth accessories. The device also features Wi-Fi functionality, capable of scanning for whitelisted Wi-Fi MAC addresses. Upon detecting secure networks, the GL601 switches to a battery-saving mode, ensuring efficient power use. Additionally, geo-fences can be configured to define safe zones, offering greater control over cargo management.

The GL601 optimizes container management by significantly reducing maintenance costs while providing valuable insights for efficient operations. Its combination of solar power, durable design, and advanced features makes it an ideal solution for modern intermodal transportation needs.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518985/Queclink_s_GL601_Solar_Powered_Asset_Tracker.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/queclink-unveils-the-gl601-solar-powered-asset-tracker-for-seamless-intermodal-transportation-302262339.html

