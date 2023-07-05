app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Quinn Emanuel launches new AT1 bondholder website

Luglio 5, 2023

LONDON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, the world’s largest litigation only international law firm, has launched a new website at1action.com to update stakeholders on the latest developments in its ongoing fight against the parties responsible for the decision to write down CHF 16 billion worth of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds.

Quinn Emanuel is committed to rectifying that decision and its consequences in order to protect the interests of its clients. Quinn Emanuel represents over 1,000 bondholders that hold approximately a third of the total notional value of the Credit Suisse AT1 bonds written down following the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS.

The site holds a wealth of information on the situation, including a record of all press releases issued on behalf of the AT1 bondholder group, documents issued by the federal council and other related bond documentation, as well as selected media coverage.

The site allows interested parties to register for updates on the ongoing litigation. Please follow the link to register.

For international media enquiries, please contact: Greenbrook Rob White / Michael Russell / Bree Taylor +44 207 952 2000 gbat1bondholdergroup@greenbrookadvisory.com  For DACH and French media enquiries, please contact: Dr. Borer Consulting Gregory Nöthiger + 41 43 500 00 14 noethiger@tbf-consulting.com

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quinn-emanuel-launches-new-at1-bondholder-website-301869585.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Indonesia Calls for Collaboration and Investment in Sustainable Water Management

– JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In the framework of the 10th World Water Foru…

Ims Srl prosegue la collaborazione con l’Università di Perugia: Riccardo Cassotti è tra i docenti del master Pro-Api

(Adnkronos) – Cassotti, Qualified Person e Technical Director della società milanese, incontrerà …

INTERTEK ASSEGNA IL PRIMO CERTIFICATO MONDIALE DI RESISTENZA AL FREDDO HP ALLA POMPA DI CALORE DI MIDEA

– CANTON, Cina, 5 luglio 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Intertek ha recentemente partecipato alla conferen…

INTERTEK ASSEGNA IL PRIMO CERTIFICATO MONDIALE DI RESISTENZA AL FREDDO HP ALLA POMPA DI CALORE DI MIDEA

– CANTON, Cina, 5 luglio 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Intertek ha recentemente partecipato alla conferen…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl