RAEDIAN unveiled its brand new generation of smart public charging station solutions at Intersolar EXPO.2024

19 Giugno 2024

MUNICH, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — RAEDIAN is a global company with over 10 years of experience in the research and development and manufacturing of EV chargers. The company’s value focuses on continuous technological innovation, high-quality products, and cost-effective solutions. RAEDIAN commits to prioritizing customer service and satisfaction and aims to exceed customer expectations worldwide.

Visitors can discover more at B6.675 in Messe Munich.

At the Intersolar exhibition, RAEDIAN’s remarkable technological highlights are specifically attractive:

The Gemini Series (the smart public charging station solution) is RAEDIAN’s most eye-catching and competitive product and solution launched on the exhibition.

Explore more about RAEDIAN’s promotion season from June 15th to July 15th.

More information about: https://raedian.eu/Follow us on:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/raedian-ev-charging/Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/raedianglobal?igsh=MTE5aTlnY2treHZjZg%3D%3D&utm_source=qr

Contact us: sales@raedian.eu

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2442588/pr_release_0619.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raedian-unveiled-its-brand-new-generation-of-smart-public-charging-station-solutions-at-intersolar-expo2024-302176596.html

