Rain Carbon Releases Company’s First Sustainability Report

Aprile 20, 2023

– STAMFORD, Conn., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Rain Carbon Inc., a leading global producer of carbon-based products and advanced materials, announces today that it has published its first external sustainability report, “Resourceful, Reliable, Responsible – Our journey toward a sustainable future.”

“We understand that sustainability is quickly becoming a license for companies to do business, with growing demands for reduced greenhouse gases, decreased energy consumption, ‘doing what’s right’ when it comes to corporate social responsibility and much more,” said Rain Carbon President Gerry Sweeney. “Guided by our corporate vision to be the world’s most trusted and resourceful provider of diversified carbon products and advanced materials, our businesses are committed to a sustainable environment and maintaining the ecological, social and economic well-being of future generations.”

Sweeney added: “After more than 150 years as an evolving, adapting business, ‘sustainability’ also describes the longevity of our company. With our investments in 21st-century technologies and processes to meet growing demand for greener products, Rain Carbon is well positioned to continue to make meaningful and sustainable contributions for our customers, communities and investors for decades to come.”

About Rain Carbon Inc.

Rain Carbon Inc. is a leading vertically integrated global producer of carbon-based products that are essential raw materials for staples of everyday life. We operate in two business segments: Carbon and Advanced Materials. Our Carbon business segment converts the byproducts of oil refining and steel production into high-value, carbon-based products that are critical raw materials for the aluminum, graphite electrode, carbon black, wood preservation, titanium dioxide, refractory, and several other global industries. Our Advanced Materials business segment extends the value chain of our carbon processing through the innovative downstream transformation of a portion of our carbon output and other raw materials into high-value, eco-friendly and advanced-material products that are critical raw materials for the specialty chemicals, coatings, construction, automotive, petroleum and several other global industries. Learn more about Rain Carbon at www.raincarbon.com.

