RARE CHAMPAGNE RELEASES ITS RARE ROSÉ MILLÉSIME 2012 FAMED MAISON PARTNERS WITH ECOLOGICAL JEWELER ARTIST WILLIAM AMOR ON NEW CHARITY PROJECT

Ottobre 13, 2022

– REIMS, France, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Rare Champagne is pleased to unveil a unique collection of Mathusalem 6-litre bottles of Rare Rosé Millésime 2012, signed by William Amor, an exceptional artist who creates and glorifies discarded materials by giving them a second life, making them even more magnificent than before.

Created in November 2021, the collaboration aims to put “Art at the Service of Environment” by raising awareness about environmental issues by transforming abandoned plastic materials into delicate floral pieces of art. “This is a creative, artistic and solidary collaboration for the designer to honour Nature,” says Maud Rabin, Rare Champagne Director.

Rare Champagne has partnered with French artist, William Amor on Les Créations Messagères, a collection of Mathusalem 6-litre bottles of Rare Rosé Millésime 2012, whose ornament reveals an exceptional bouquet. Only recycled materials coming from Rare Champagne, combined with its own, were used to produce these works of art.

“I wanted to express the aromas of Rare Rosé Millésime 2012, to interpret its elegance as a piece of royal jewelry, the tiara, …” says the artist when asked to describe this unique creation. The recycled aluminum cap becomes the flower and leaf of the cherry tree and of the vine; a purified plastic bag, unsoldered then dried Italian style, coloured with pigments before being crumpled and ripped, becomes a flower. In between embossing and gem-setting, William Amor takes gravel from the champagne vats and turns them into crystal pendants called “Les Joyaux de la Courone”; he unravels fishing nets to create the pistils. True pieces of art, each Creation Messagère will be auctioned to support foundations dedicated to the environment.

Recently certified B Corp, Rare Champagne reaffirms its commitment to a sustainable future and its position as a mission-driven company, actively participating in a new global movement for a more regenerative, equitable and inclusive economy. The collaboration with William Amor is part of this commitment for a more beautiful planet that infuses the entire approach of the House.

ABOUT RARE ROSÉ MILLÉSIME 2012

Rare Rosé Millésime 2012 adds a new dimension to the Maison’s style. Its signature taste brings together three distinct families of aromas in perfect balance: floral, fruity and spiced, a genuinely virtuoso cuvée. Despite the tough weather conditions in 2012, Rare Champagne once again demonstrate its expertise and exceptional vision with Rare Rosé Millésime 2012, the result of an ambitious challenge to blend a memorable vintage.

ABOUT WILLIAM AMOR

A self-taught artist, William Amor was the Winner of the 2019 City of Paris Grand Prize for emerging Talent in the category Arts and Crafts 2019 and is a laureate of the Banque Populaire Foundation. Through his work, he brings to life new projects that create meaning every day, turning what was considered by many as public waste into exquisite works of art. William Amor founded Les Créations Messagères to raise awareness about environmental issues by transforming abandoned materials that cause plastic pollution into delicate floral works, each one imbued with his philosophy and carrying a strong message of environmental awareness.

ABOUT RARE CHAMPAGNE

The noble origin of Rare Champagne dates back to a tribute to the Queen of France, Marie-Antoinette, and expresses its revolutionary spirit against the trivialization of vintages. Over the last forty years, Rare Champagne only declared twelve vintages. Régis Camus has entrusted Maud Rabin to be the Rare Champagne Director and Emilien Boutillat, Rare Champagne & Piper Heidsieck cellar master, with the perpetuation of the know-how and the signature style of the wine of Rare Champagne. The tiara designed by Arthus Bertrand adorning the precious bottle features the triumphant vine prevailing over the whims of weather. Rare Champagne is a wine of patience, with an unlimited potential for expression. Blossoming year after year, Rare Champagne expresses an elegant style: endless freshness, long-lasting minerality, with a radiant purity and subtle contrasts. Discovering Rare Champagne is an introduction to the French Art de Vivre, whose timeless elegance knows no borders.

CONTACT PRESSERare Champagnecommunication@rare-champagne.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919890/Rare_Champagne_Logo.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919891/RARE_CHAMPAGNE_by_WILLIAM_AMOR__Marco_Strullu.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rare-champagne-releases-its-rare-rose-millesime-2012-famed-maison-partners-with-ecological-jeweler-artist-william-amor-on-new-charity-project-301648116.html