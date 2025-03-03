RayNeo Unveils Next-Gen XR Glasses RayNeo Air 3s at MWC 2025

3 Marzo 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — RayNeo™, a leading innovator in consumer Augmented Reality (AR) technology, has unveiled its latest XR glasses, the RayNeo Air 3s, at MWC 2025. Alongside this groundbreaking release, the company showcased its other two innovations: the AI-powered, Full-Color AR Glasses RayNeo X3 Pro and the Camera AI Glasses RayNeo V3. Together, these cutting-edge devices underscore RayNeo’s unwavering commitment to redefining immersive experiences and enhancing everyday usability through advanced AR solutions.

RayNeo Air 3s: Lightweight XR for Seamless Daily UseThe RayNeo Air 3s redefines the landscape of lightweight XR glasses, seamlessly merging portability with state-of-the-art display technology. Equipped with 3840 Hz high-frequency dimming, a staggering 200,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 154% sRGB color gamut, the Air 3s delivers breathtaking image quality, setting a new benchmark for birdbath display solutions. Its expansive 201-inch virtual screen and TÜV Rheinland-certified eye comfort technology ensure an immersive yet comfortable experience, making it ideal for all-day wear.

Complementing its visual prowess, the Air 3s features an advanced four-speaker structure, delivering the loudest and most immersive audio experience in its class. Designed to effortlessly integrate into daily life, the Air 3s stands as a testament to RayNeo’s unwavering commitment to innovation and user-centric design, offering a seamless blend of cutting-edge technology and practicality.

RayNeo X3 Pro: AI-Powered, Full-Colour, Micro-LED Optical Waveguide AR GlassesThe RayNeo X3 Pro continues to push boundaries with its binocular, full-color micro-LED optical waveguide display and the powerful Qualcomm AR1 Gen 1 chip. Weighing just under 3 ounces, the X3 Pro combines portability with advanced AI capabilities, including real-time translation, automated audio summarization, and contextual operational guidance. It’s a practical, ready-to-use wearable solution designed for 2025 and beyond.

RayNeo V3: Capturing Life with Clarity and IntelligenceThe RayNeo V3 redefines smart glasses with its 12MP Sony IMX681 sensor and Quad Bayer HDR technology, delivering vivid, detailed images even in challenging lighting conditions. Equipped with three directional microphones and advanced noise-cancellation algorithms, the V3 ensures crystal-clear audio to complement its exceptional visual capabilities. The V3 also features advanced AI functionalities, enhancing both recreation and productivity—from voice-guided strategic insights to seamless task management via its built-in voice assistant.

Experience the Future of AR: Visit RayNeo at MWC 2025RayNeo invites attendees to experience the future of augmented reality firsthand at MWC 2025. Visit the RayNeo Booth (Booth 2M30, Hall 2, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona) from March 3-6, 2025, to explore the groundbreaking RayNeo Air 3s, the AI-powered RayNeo X3 Pro, and the intelligent RayNeo V3. Immerse yourself in the next generation of AR technology and discover how RayNeo is transforming the way we interact with the digital world. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness innovation in action!

About RayNeoRayNeo is a leading brand in the AR space, dedicated to redefining augmented reality through groundbreaking technology and wearable innovation. Initially incubated within TCL, RayNeo develops AR glasses that seamlessly integrate into everyday life, delivering immersive and intuitive experiences. By combining cutting-edge design with advanced technologies, RayNeo empowers users to explore and interact with the digital world like never before. Committed to shaping the future of AR, RayNeo drives innovation through collaboration and a user-first approach. For more information about RayNeo and its innovative AR technology, visit www.rayneo.com.

CONTACT:Name: Li Xiaojie Title: Global PR Manager Email: lixj@rayneo.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631471/RayNeo_Unveils_Next_Gen_XR_Glasses_RayNeo_Air_3s_MWC_2025.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2272584/RayNeo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rayneo-unveils-next-gen-xr-glasses-rayneo-air-3s-at-mwc-2025-302389792.html