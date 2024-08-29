Raytron Boosts Global Infrared Imaging Technology Across 15 Years’ Innovation

29 Agosto 2024

YANTAI, China, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In recent years, integrating smaller, more advanced components into various applications has become increasingly vital in IR technology. Raytron Technology Co., Ltd., established in 2009, has been at the forefront of this evolution, consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation in the infrared domain. From its beginnings 15 years ago with a few dozen employees, Raytron has grown into a thriving enterprise with over 2,000 employees, more than half dedicated to research and development. This growth reflects Raytron’s unwavering commitment to technological advancement.

Raytron has made significant breakthroughs. In 2021, the company launched the 8μm 1920×1080 vanadium oxide uncooled infrared focal plane detector, a major advancement in global infrared imaging technology. Building on this success, Raytron expanded its focus to multi-dimensional sensing in 2022, releasing independently developed SWIR detector chips, core modules, and units. In 2023, the company further enhanced its product line with the introduction of the 15μm 1280×1024 and 12.5μm 1024×1 InGaAs SWIR detectors, which significantly improved infrared detection capabilities.

Dr. Lee, a senior engineer at Raytron, shares the company’s forward-thinking vision: “At Raytron, we don’t just think about technology in terms of specific industries; we see it as a powerful tool for broader societal progress.” He explains how this vision is realized in various fields, such as healthcare, where Raytron’s 12μm 1280 resolution infrared thermal imaging product has helped complex brain surgeries by enabling surgeons to work with greater precision and achieve better patient outcomes. Raytron’s infrared technology also plays a crucial role in energy conservation and environmental protection, such as applications in building energy audits and industrial gas leak detection. “These innovations not only save energy but also contribute to a more sustainable world,” Dr. Lee adds.

In the past 15 years, Raytron continues to delve in the fields of infrared, microwave, and laser technologies, offering comprehensive solutions such as MEMS chips, ASIC processor chips, and infrared imaging systems. These products are widely used in areas like night vision, AI, autonomous driving, and intelligent robotics.

Looking to the future, Raytron is determined to leave a name in the history of technology. With technological advancement, Raytron aspires to constantly expand human perception capabilities, enabling humans to discover the beauty of the world in more dimensions.

For further information:

Marketing Department of Raytron

E-mail: sales@raytrontek.com

Website: https://en.raytrontek.com/

Subsidiary: https://www.raytron-microelectronics.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytron-boosts-global-infrared-imaging-technology-across-15-years-innovation-302233734.html