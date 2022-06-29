Ready2Respond Workshop at Global Health Security Conference 2022: Spotlight on Flu Prevention’s Role in Global Health Security Strategies

Giugno 29, 2022

– SINGAPORE, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ready2Respond, a coalition of more than 60 public, private and non-profit organizations, will sponsor an on-site workshop, “(How) Can We Elevate Influenza Preparedness in the Global Health Security Arena?” on Thursday, June 30 at the Global Health Security Conference 2022 occurring this week in Singapore.

Workshop discussion themes will include: Lessons learned from COVID-19 and influenza pandemics and how those learnings may inform strategies aimed at supporting low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) in gaining equitable, reliable access to vaccines; the role and importance of collaborations among governments and the private sector in funding adult immunization systems in LMICs; and more.

Ms. Jane Halton, AO PSM, Chair of the Board of CEPI, former Australian Secretary of Health and former Australian Secretary of Finance, will moderate.

“Influenza has been a serious public health risk in every region of the world for many years and experts predict that risk is here to stay,” said Dr. Marie Mazur, Director of Ready2Respond. “Indeed, influenza cases are now surging in the southern hemisphere. Bringing heightened awareness to the far-reaching impacts of this dangerous trend is extremely important in light of the possibility that a new respiratory virus pandemic might emerge again. This goal is especially important in low- and middle-income countries where a reliable and systematic approach to influenza prevention for adults and children has yet to be realized. Workshop participants will offer valuable insights and ideas that are sure to help solve this important global health security issue.”

“Increasingly, local and regional health crises across the world are being influenced by an array of interrelated forces,” said Ms. Halton. “Massive investment in clinical research and development during the last several years has brought valuable new vaccines and technology forward for use in managing pandemics such as COVID-19. But low- and middle-income countries are still experiencing tremendous difficulty accessing those vaccines. This must change. Public and private sectors play a key role here. For the health and well-being of all, we must continue to partner on building the framework, infrastructure and systems that will ensure that these countries have rapid, unimpeded access to vaccines in the event of another pandemic. All this requires sustained long-range funding, which must be prioritized today. There is no time to lose.”

Participants in the Ready2Respond Workshop at the Global Health Security Conference will include:

Ready2Respond is a group of more than 60 philanthropic, industry and non-governmental organizations and national governments committed to improving global health and health security through broader and more effective seasonal influenza immunization programs worldwide. Ready2Respond works to strengthen the evidence base and programmatic support for vaccination programs, namely across low- and middle-income countries. Ready2Respond additionally promotes the value of immunization programs in not only reducing the annual influenza disease burden but also in responding to and preparing for epidemics and pandemics such as COVID-19. Ready2Respond is an initiative hosted at The Task Force for Global Health. For more information visit www.ready2respond.org.

