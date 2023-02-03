ReadyWise Announces Availability on Amazon in Europe

Febbraio 3, 2023

– LONDON, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ReadyWise, the leading manufacturer of Emergency Food Supplies in the United States and the United Kingdom, is now available on Amazon in several countries, including the UK, France, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Holland, Sweden,Italy and Spain.

ReadyWise emergency food supply is a wise investment in your family’s future. The average household has less than a week’s supply of food on hand; the same is true for most supermarkets. You can easily access and purchase emergency food for your household on the world’s most convenient e-commerce site, Amazon, to be delivered directly to your door. ReadyWise is making it easy for millions of families to get prepared before disaster strikes.

“Without being paranoid, there are several reasons why households should have extra food stored away, like severe weather events, power outages, financial emergencies, pandemics, and more,” says Morten Steen-Jorgensen, ReadyWise CEO. “We are working hard so Europe can easily access our life-saving products, which is why we are excited to partner with Amazon to prepare more people.”

Having backup food and water is critical to survival so that you can be self-reliant compared to those who will panic buy in the wake of an emergency. ReadyWise has several short-term and long-term options, like their 60-Serving or 120-Serving Entree Buckets, that include various recipes of lunch and dinner. To prepare the meals, add water, and they are ready to eat in as little as 10-15 minutes. All meals have a 25-year shelf life, and lightweight buckets are easy to grab in an emergency. They also have everything needed for a well-rounded and nutritious diet, like freeze-dried breakfasts, meats, vegetables, and fruits.

Now is the time to stock up on emergency food. To shop on Amazon, click below:

To learn more about ReadyWise UK, visit https://readywise.co.uk

About ReadyWise: ReadyWise, headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, is a leader in Emergency Food Supplies. ReadyWise helps their customers prepare with their manufactured freeze-dried and dehydrated meals with up to 25-year shelf life. To learn more about ReadyWise products, visit www.ReadyWise.Co.Uk or www.ReadyWise.Com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984787/ReadyWise_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/readywise-announces-availability-on-amazon-in-europe-301738199.html